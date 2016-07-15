(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, July 15 The U.S. natural gas market is
on an unsustainable course as low prices stimulate strong growth
in consumption while production is flat or falling.
U.S. power producers burned a record amount of gas last
winter despite mild weather as cheap prices and stricter
environmental regulations encouraged a shift away from coal.
Power producers burned 2,238 billion cubic feet of gas
between December and February, an increase of more than 11
percent compared with the previous winter (tmsnrt.rs/29IWmUU).
Power generators are on course to burn a record amount of
gas in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration.
The power sector accounts for around one-third of gas
consumption in the United States and its gas use is set to rise
by nearly 5 percent in 2016.
At the same time, gas production is flat, or even falling
slightly, as drilling falls to the lowest level in more than 30
years.
Gas production this winter was just 2.6 percent higher than
a year earlier and the growth rate has slowed further in the
first half of 2016 (tmsnrt.rs/29IWjII).
Rapid growth in gas consumption is inconsistent with
stagnating production. But the imbalance has been masked by the
engorged stockpiles carried over from 2015 and a mild winter.
Gas stocks hit a record 4,009 billion cubic feet in November
and were still at seasonal record levels as winter ended in
March (tmsnrt.rs/29AeW5P).
But the surplus has been dwindling rapidly. In March, gas
stocks were 1,014 billion cubic feet (69 percent) above prior
year levels. By July, the stock build had shrunk to just 479
billion cubic feet (17 percent).
The year-on-year increase in gas stocks has narrowed every
week for the last 17 weeks in a clear indication that the
overhang of inventories is clearing (tmsnrt.rs/29AeeFm).
Gas prices will eventually have to rise to encourage more
drilling and moderate further growth in power producers' gas
combustion.
The rebalancing process will be accelerated if the winter of
2016/17 is colder than the winter of 2015/16, which seems likely
as El Nino gives way to La Nina.
As a result, hedge funds have become progressively more
bullish about the outlook for gas prices since November 2015.
Hedge funds and other money managers have accumulated a
combined net long position in the two major NYMEX and ICE
futures and options contracts equivalent to 869 billion cubic
feet of natural gas.
It marks a huge turn round from November 2015 when hedge
funds held a combined net short position equivalent to 1,709
billion cubic feet (tmsnrt.rs/29AezYM).
Hedge fund position-building has both anticipated and
accelerated the expected recovery in gas prices over the next 12
months.
Futures prices for gas delivered at the end of next winter
in March 2017 have risen from less than $2.50 per million
British thermal units in February to around $3.25.
In the last 10 days, futures prices have eased, which looks
like a correction and profit-taking after a long and sustained
rally.
But it seems likely prices will need to be higher in 2017
than in 2015 and 2016 to rebalance the market by restraining
consumption growth and encouraging faster production increases.
