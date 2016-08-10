(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2b80Jhx
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2b80CSY
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2b815Vh
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2b3cp0P
* Chart 5: tmsnrt.rs/2b3bYnn
* Chart 6: tmsnrt.rs/2biDuOb
By John Kemp
LONDON, Aug 10 Unusually hot weather coupled
with cheap fuel prices caused U.S. power producers to burn a
record volume of gas last month to meet soaring demand for
electricity for airconditioning.
April and May were cooler than normal across the continental
United States, depressing airconditioning demand, but June and
July were both much hotter than usual (tmsnrt.rs/2b80Jhx
and tmsnrt.rs/2b80CSY).
The result is that power producers' gas consumption has
surged during June and July and the volume of gas put into
storage has been much lower than usual for the time of year (tmsnrt.rs/2b815Vh).
The particularly intense heatwave during the second half of
July sent daily gas burn surging to a record and resulted in a
highly unusual summer-time drawdown in gas stocks in the week
ending on July 29.
Over the last week, temperatures have been close to normal.
But another heatwave is starting and is expected to persist
through the rest of the week, driving up gas consumption again
(tmsnrt.rs/2b3cp0P).
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
U.S. power producers generated 4,950 gigawatt-hours from
gas-fired units in July, an increase of 9 percent from the
previous record set in July 2015.
Power plants consumed an estimated 36.8 billion cubic feet
of gas per day in July, up 8 percent compared with the same
month in 2015 ("Short-Term Energy Outlook", EIA, Aug 2016).
The record gas burn reflects a combination of a structural
shift (coal-fired power stations are being phased out in favour
of cleaner burning gas units), weather (temperatures were well
above normal in June and July) and fuel prices (gas is currently
competitive with other sources of generation).
Gas-fired generation has been increasing since the late
1980s because gas units are quicker and cheaper to build, offer
more operational flexibility, and have fewer environmental
problems.
Gas-fired plants accounted for almost 33 percent of all
utility-scale power production in 2015, up from 28 percent in
2014 and 20 percent in 2006, according to the Energy Information
Administration.
Because of their greater operational flexibility, gas-fired
plants are used to meet marginal electricity demand in summer
when consumption peaks as temperatures rise and airconditioners
crank up.
In most years, electricity consumption peaks in July or
August, when temperatures are normally highest, and July and
August are also the months when power producers burn most gas.
Power producers' gas combustion is therefore closely tied to
average temperatures and July 2016 was one of the hottest on
record (tmsnrt.rs/2b3bYnn).
Low fuel prices accelerated the shift towards gas during the
first half of 2016.
For much of the first half of the year, gas prices were
among the lowest for more than a decade, encouraging maximum gas
use.
Low gas prices have also caused gas production to plateau
after strong growth in 2014/15 ("U.S. gas prices must rise to
rebalance the market", Reuters, Jul 15).
Record gas combustion by power producers has helped draw
down the large volume of natural gas stocks which built up
during 2015 and the first few months of 2016.
Gas stockpiles remain at a record level for the time of year
but have been building more slowly than usual and the
year-on-year surplus has been shrinking consistently since
April.
Gas stocks are now just 378 billion cubic feet (13 percent)
higher than at the corresponding point in 2015, down from a
surplus of 1,014 billion cubic feet (69 percent) in March (tmsnrt.rs/2biDuOb).
(Editing by William Hardy)