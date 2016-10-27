(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
* Chart 1: tmsnrt.rs/2ePuAcW
* Chart 2: tmsnrt.rs/2fiEcjm
* Chart 3: tmsnrt.rs/2fiDGSh
* Chart 4: tmsnrt.rs/2fiCJcU
By John Kemp
LONDON, Oct 27 Warmer than normal weather is
forecast to persist across the United States well into November,
which has sent gas prices tumbling, reversing an earlier rally.
The futures price for gas delivered to Henry Hub in March
2017 has fallen by 43 cents per million British thermal units or
12 percent over the last six sessions.
The slump reverses an earlier rise of 14 percent between the
first week of September and the middle of October ("U.S. natural
gas prices surge amid supply fears", Reuters, Oct. 17) .
Futures contracts with nearby delivery dates have been hit
hardest by the selloff while contracts for deferred delivery
have seen smaller falls.
The premium for gas delivered in January 2017 compared with
gas delivered in July 2017 has shrunk from 34 cents to just 14
cents.
The slump has been sparked by unusually warm weather across
the continental United States, which is cutting heating demand
just as the country enters the heart of the heating season.
AUTUMN WARMTH
Temperatures have been consistently warmer than average
across much of the country, especially the eastern United
States, since the end of May.
During the summer, the warm weather boosted airconditioning
demand and helped work down excessive gas stocks left over from
last winter and was bullish for gas prices.
But it has persisted into the start of the heating season,
threatening to cut gas consumption this winter and becoming a
more bearish factor (tmsnrt.rs/2ePuAcW).
Heating demand so far this season has been 39 percent below
the same point in 2015 and 53 percent below the long term
average, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA).
Traders were initially prepared to look through the warm
weather in September and October to focus on the prospect for
higher gas demand in the heart of the heating season between
November and March.
But as the warm weather has persisted it is starting to
stretch into the heart of the heating season and forcing a
reappraisal of likely winter gas consumption (tmsnrt.rs/2fiEcjm).
NOAA forecasts now show warmer than normal temperatures
lasting through the first half of November and average or higher
temperatures throughout the core winter months between December
and February.
Seasonal heating demand is heavily concentrated in the
middle of winter. On average, just 8 percent of total heating
demand occurs before Nov. 1 and 20 percent before Dec. 1.
One-third of total demand occurs before Christmas Day,
two-thirds before Valentine's Day, and 90 percent before the end
of March (tmsnrt.rs/2fiDGSh).
Warm weather early in the season could therefore be ignored
as relatively unimportant but if it persists into the core of
the heating season it could have a much more significant impact
on total seasonal gas demand.
Warmth will cut gas consumption for space heating and
intensify the competition with coal in electricity generation.
Forecasts showing warm weather stretching well into November
and possibly beyond have therefore forced a re-evaluation of the
supply-demand outlook.
At the same time, the number of rigs drilling for natural
gas has begun to rise in response to the earlier increase in
prices ("U.S. oil and gas producers stir from hibernation",
Reuters, Oct. 25).
If the increase in drilling is sustained it could help stem
the slide in gas production evident since April.
Hedge funds had built up a large net long in natural gas
futures and options contracts in anticipation of a tightening of
supply and demand and further rise in prices (tmsnrt.rs/2fiCJcU).
The concentration of hedge fund long positions left prices
vulnerable to a reversal if and when they attempted to exit from
those positions.
With demand now looking softer and supply picking up, it is
very likely hedge funds have begun to liquidate at least some of
their long positions and increase short positions.
The adjustment in hedge fund positioning over the last week
will only be revealed when the next commitments of traders
report is published on Friday.
But it is very likely that long liquidation by hedge funds
and increased short selling accelerated the drop in prices.
(Editing by Jason Neely)