By Scott DiSavino
| March 29
March 29 The last time the United States was a
net exporter of natural gas was in 1957, when Dwight Eisenhower
was president. That should change in 2018 when the country is
expected to become the world's third-largest exporter of
liquefied natural gas (LNG).
By the end of next year, U.S. LNG export capacity in the
lower 48 states will top 6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), or
8 percent of the country's domestic consumption, up from zero at
the beginning of 2016. Six bcfd of gas can fuel
about 30 million U.S. homes, or almost every house in
California, Texas and Florida combined.
That growth in U.S. LNG exports is set to transform world
energy markets. Just a decade ago, before the shale revolution,
the United States was expected to become a growing LNG importer,
not an exporter, likely dependent on Russian, Middle East and
North African gas, much as it has for decades depended on
foreign crude.
Instead, the U.S. will become a competitor to the global gas
powers by offering cheaper and more flexible cargoes and even a
more politically palatable supplier to buyers such as the
Europeans. The increased supply of North American LNG could
bring more predictability to pricing through the development of
more liquid trading markets.
"We are set to see unprecedented growth in U.S. LNG volumes
over the next few years," said Andrew Walker, vice president
strategy at Cheniere Marketing, a unit of U.S. LNG company
Cheniere Energy Inc.
The U.S. shale revolution produced a massive increase in gas
output through the use of horizontal drilling and hydraulic
fracturing, or "fracking," to extract fuel trapped in shale
rocks. The only other countries soon expected to supply more LNG
to the world are Australia and Qatar.
LNG is natural gas that has been liquefied at extremely low
temperatures for ease of storage and transport, and is
increasingly replacing dirtier fossil fuels such as coal and oil
to heat homes and businesses and in power plants and other
industrial facilities.
The U.S. started to export LNG from the lower 48 states when
the first liquefaction train at the Sabine Pass terminal in
Louisiana, built by Cheniere, opened in February 2016. Five
additional export terminals are expected to open by 2020, built
by units of Dominion Resources Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc
, Sempra Energy and Freeport LNG.
Prior to this, the only natural gas exports from the lower
48 states were via pipeline to Mexico, and the U.S. was a net
importer overall of natural gas from Canada.
Since opening the terminal, Cheniere's stock price has risen
more than 50 percent, and in 2016 it reported record revenue of
$1.28 billion, according to Reuters data. The company is
expected to control more than half of the U.S. LNG export
capacity by 2020, making it one of the nation's biggest buyers
of physical gas.
Further upstream, big U.S. shale producers such as
Chesapeake Energy Corp, Cabot Oil and Gas Corp,
Range Resources Corp and EQT Corp are set to
benefit from increased export demand.
Company spokesman Mike Mackin said Range Resources has
signed multiple LNG export contracts, including with Cheniere,
saying that the projects will "provide a significant source of
incremental demand growth for the U.S."
World LNG demand is expected to double to about 71 bcfd by
2040, up from around 32 bcfd in 2015, the U.S. Energy Department
estimates, driven by the rapidly growing economies in Asia,
especially China and India.
Even though top LNG exporters Qatar and Australia are
geographically better poised to supply the fuel at cheaper
shipping costs, major energy firms such as Royal Dutch Shell Plc
, Korea Gas Corp and GAIL (India) Ltd
have already contracted to buy U.S. LNG.
In addition, European countries fearing supply disruptions
from Russia have the potential of looking west. Moscow in the
past has limited gas supply at periods of peak winter demand
while seeking debt repayments from Ukraine.
The additional supply also means the potential for less
reliance on some politically unstable Middle Eastern countries.
"It provides supplier diversification away from the Middle
East, where much of the world's LNG supply now comes from as
well as supply route diversification," said Jane Nakano, senior
fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in
Washington.
MATURING MARKET
Analysts said surging LNG exports - the biggest driver of
North American gas demand - could boost U.S. gas prices, which
have been low in recent years. However, higher prices would also
encourage energy firms to boost production to record levels,
which could keep price increases small.
Natural gas benchmark prices GT-HH-IDX have averaged $4.42
per million British thermal units over the last 10 years; in
2016, that average was $2.49, lowest since 1999. Even with
exports, the price should remain far below that average for
several years.
The maturation of the industry means buyers are looking for
flexible contracts and the ability to hedge.
Last week, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said it
will introduce a spot contract for U.S. Gulf Coast LNG in May,
while some large global LNG buyers, including Korea Gas and
China's offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd, said
they were banding together to secure flexible contracts.
LNG was historically sold in other parts of the world
through long-term contracts tied to the price of oil. But of the
56 vessels that left Sabine Pass in 2016, 23 carried gas sold
under spot transactions, according to the U.S. Energy
Department.
"Growing use of spot market transactions will make the LNG
market more flexible and responsive to supply and demand," said
Craig Pirrong, a finance professor specializing in commodities
at the University of Houston.
