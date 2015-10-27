Oct 27 U.S. natural gas futures briefly fell below $2 per million British thermal units early Tuesday, the lowest level in over three years, bringing total losses since last Wednesday to 19 percent.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange was down 0.7 cents, or 0.34 percent, to $2.055 per million British thermal units at 8:44 a.m. EDT (1244 GMT), paring losses from the session low of $1.948 per mmBtu.

Prices collapsed as traders focused on unfavorable warmer-than-normal weather data for the psychologically important first week in November, when utilities usually shift to drawing down inventories to meet winter heating demand.

Instead inventories are expected to continue growing into the middle of November to a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet.

In addition to the bearish weather forecasts, traders said the price rout was exacerbated by the upcoming expiration of the New York Mercantile Exchange's front-month options on Tuesday and the November contract on Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Barani Krishnan in New York; Editing by W Simon)