(Adds latest prices, technicals and coal comparisons)
Oct 27 U.S. natural gas futures edged higher on Tuesday after
dropping almost 17 percent over the prior four days as traders found value in
prices that briefly fell below $2 for the first time in over three years.
With one day to go as the front-month, November gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed up three cents at $2.092 per million British
thermal units after earlier in the session falling to a contract low $1.948.
Prices collapsed over the prior four days as traders focused on unfavorable
warmer-than-normal weather data for the psychologically important first week in
November, when utilities usually shift to drawing down inventories to meet
winter heating demand.
Instead inventories are expected to continue growing into the middle of
November to a record high around four trillion cubic feet.
In addition to the bearish weather forecasts, traders said the price rout
was exacerbated as front-month prices quickly passed through technical support
levels on Monday and with the expiration of the NYMEX front-month options on
Tuesday and the November contract on Wednesday.
With the recent sharp declines in the front-month, implied volatility
, a component used to price options, climbed to its highest in eight
months.
Among the most active options on Tuesday were the $2 November and December
2015 and January 2016 puts. <0#NGOPav+>
On the IntercontinentalExchange, meanwhile, next-day gas prices at the Henry
Hub benchmark GT-HH-IDX in Louisiana fell to their lowest since April 2012.
Both European and U.S. weather models called for continued above-normal
temperatures over the next two weeks, keeping heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers much lower than usual for this time of year.
Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual for this time of
year because gas prices remain relatively low compared with coal, prompting
generators to burn more gas and less coal.
The premium of gas futures over coal futures on the NYMEX this week fell to
just 32 cents per mmBtu, the lowest since August 2012.
Traders noted it makes sense to burn gas instead of most forms of coal when
the gas premium is over $1 or so when factoring in the higher environmental and
transport cost of coal.
U.S. natural gas storage estimates:
Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year
Oct. 23 Week Ago Average
67 81 88 73
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
GFS HDDs 173 178 204
GFS CDDs 31 30 19
EC HDDs 141 141 189
EC CDDs 31 28 19
GFS Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 11.1 11.2 12.8
Commercial 7.9 8.0 8.7
Power 25.8 25.1 18.5
Industrial 21.0 21.1 22.1
Total 65.9 64.4 62.1
EC Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 9.5 9.6 12.7
Commercial 7.2 7.3 8.6
Power 26.1 25.2 18.5
Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.1
Total 63.6 62.9 61.9
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(Bcfd)
Current Prior Prior High since
Day Day Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 72.7 73.2 71.9 75.3
Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.1 5.2 5.0 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2
U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.7 3.4
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day
Prices ($/mmBtu)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 5.50 6.55
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.31 1.64
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 1.98 2.16
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.07 2.14
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.36 2.32
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.21 2.21
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($/megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 24.43 24.12
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 23.00 23.70
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 54.25 62.75
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 24.91 25.40
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 36.48 38.05
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 30.89 32.75
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)