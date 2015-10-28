(Adds closing prices)
Oct 28 U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3 percent on
Wednesday on forecasts for continued warmer-than-normal temperatures over the
next two weeks.
On their last day as the front month, November futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange closed down 5.9 cents at $2.033 per million British
thermal units.
The December contract, which will be the front month on Thursday, was off
about 6 cents at $2.298.
"The weakness in the November contract that went off the board today
finally spilled into the deferred contracts with some assistance from rolling
of short positions forward at the last minute," Jim Ritterbusch, president at
energy consulting firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.
With European and U.S. weather models calling for slightly cooler, but
still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential,
commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this
time of year.
Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that
fuel is relatively cheaper than coal.
"The market could (be) set-up for an overdue bout of short covering in the
coming week or so as the overall market remains extremely oversold," Energy
Management Institute analyst Dominick Chirichella said in a note.
With speculators' short positions at a five-year high, prices are
vulnerable to a sudden short-covering rally if the weather turns colder.
Until then, traders noted the weather forecasts and expectations that gas
in storage will reach a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in
mid-November were taking their toll on winter futures.
The November-March winter 2015 contract fell to its lowest level
in at least nine years, while the premium of the March 2016 future over April
2016 NGH6-G6 dropped to become the lowest on a month-to-month basis in at
least seven years.
March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since
it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making
it widely traded. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn
against speculators with changing winter forecasts.
If as expected the winter is warmer than normal, storage levels could
reach a record high for that time of year and drag on gas prices from the
winter into the spring.
Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year
Oct. 23 Week Ago Average
U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf: 69 81 88 73
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
GFS HDDs 188 173 209
GFS CDDs 28 31 19
EC HDDs 145 141 193
EC CDDs 29 28 18
GFS Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 12.0 11.1 13.2
Commercial 8.3 7.9 8.9
Power 25.7 25.8 18.4
Industrial 21.1 21.0 22.1
Total 67.1 65.9 62.6
EC Gas Consumption
2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year
Day Day Norm
Residential 9.9 9.5 13.0
Commercial 7.3 7.2 8.8
Power 25.8 26.1 18.4
Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.0
Total 63.9 63.6 61.9
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(Bcfd)
Current Prior Prior High since
Day Day Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 72.2 72.7 71.3 75.3
Net U.S. imports from Canada 4.8 5.4 5.3 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2
U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.9 3.4
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices
($/mmBtu)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 6.34 5.50
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41 1.31
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.10 1.98
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.10 2.07
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.43 2.36
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.23 2.21
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($/megawatt-hour)
Hub Current Prior
Day Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 22.75 24.43
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 19.44 23.00
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 51.36 54.25
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 25.27 24.91
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 34.02 36.48
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.00 30.89
