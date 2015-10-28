(Adds closing prices) Oct 28 U.S. natural gas futures fell almost 3 percent on Wednesday on forecasts for continued warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next two weeks. On their last day as the front month, November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed down 5.9 cents at $2.033 per million British thermal units. The December contract, which will be the front month on Thursday, was off about 6 cents at $2.298. "The weakness in the November contract that went off the board today finally spilled into the deferred contracts with some assistance from rolling of short positions forward at the last minute," Jim Ritterbusch, president at energy consulting firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note. With European and U.S. weather models calling for slightly cooler, but still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential, commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this time of year. Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that fuel is relatively cheaper than coal. "The market could (be) set-up for an overdue bout of short covering in the coming week or so as the overall market remains extremely oversold," Energy Management Institute analyst Dominick Chirichella said in a note. With speculators' short positions at a five-year high, prices are vulnerable to a sudden short-covering rally if the weather turns colder. Until then, traders noted the weather forecasts and expectations that gas in storage will reach a record high around 4 trillion cubic feet in mid-November were taking their toll on winter futures. The November-March winter 2015 contract fell to its lowest level in at least nine years, while the premium of the March 2016 future over April 2016 NGH6-G6 dropped to become the lowest on a month-to-month basis in at least seven years. March-April is usually the widest month-to-month spread of the year since it marks the end of the winter heating season and the start of spring, making it widely traded. It is known as the widow-maker because it can quickly turn against speculators with changing winter forecasts. If as expected the winter is warmer than normal, storage levels could reach a record high for that time of year and drag on gas prices from the winter into the spring. Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year Oct. 23 Week Ago Average U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf: 69 81 88 73 Heating & Cooling Degree Days 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 188 173 209 GFS CDDs 28 31 19 EC HDDs 145 141 193 EC CDDs 29 28 18 GFS Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 12.0 11.1 13.2 Commercial 8.3 7.9 8.9 Power 25.7 25.8 18.4 Industrial 21.1 21.0 22.1 Total 67.1 65.9 62.6 EC Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 9.9 9.5 13.0 Commercial 7.3 7.2 8.8 Power 25.8 26.1 18.4 Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.0 Total 63.9 63.6 61.9 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (Bcfd) Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 72.2 72.7 71.3 75.3 Net U.S. imports from Canada 4.8 5.4 5.3 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.9 3.4 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($/mmBtu) Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 6.34 5.50 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41 1.31 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.10 1.98 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.10 2.07 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.43 2.36 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.23 2.21 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($/megawatt-hour) Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 22.75 24.43 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 19.44 23.00 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 51.36 54.25 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 25.27 24.91 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 34.02 36.48 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.00 30.89 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von Ahn)