Oct 29 U.S. natural gas futures climbed higher on Thursday before the government issues the weekly storage report on forecasts for cooler but still well above normal temperatures over the next two weeks. On its first day as the front-month, November futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 5 cents, or 2.18 percent, to $2.348 per million British thermal units at 10:25 a.m. EDT (1425 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Analysts forecast utilities added 69 billion cubic feet in the week ended Oct. 23. That compares an increase of 81 bcf in the prior week, 88 bcf in the same week a year ago and a five-year average of 73 bcf. Traders noted the percentage change for the front-month was over 14 percent, the biggest percentage gain in five years, because that change reflected the difference between the November contract, which expired on Wednesday after a sharp downward spiral earlier this week, and the December contract, which is the new front-month. With the recent sharp declines and increases in the front-month, implied volatility, a component used to price options, climbed to its highest in eight months. Among the most active options on Thursday were the December 2015 puts with a $1.95, $2 and $2.10 strike price. <0#NGOPav+> With European and U.S. weather models both calling for slightly cooler, but still well above-normal temperatures, heating demand for residential, commercial and industrial customers remained much lower than usual for this time of year. Only the power sector continues to use more gas than usual because that fuel is relatively cheaper than coal. Week Ended Prior Year 5-Year Oct. 23 Week Ago Average U.S. natgas storage estimates in bcf: 69 81 88 73 Heating & Cooling Degree Days 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm GFS HDDs 195 188 214 GFS CDDs 26 28 18 EC HDDs 159 145 198 EC CDDs 26 29 17 GFS Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 12.4 12.0 13.6 Commercial 8.5 8.3 9.0 Power 26.0 25.7 18.4 Industrial 21.2 21.1 22.2 Total 68.1 67.1 63.1 EC Gas Consumption 2-Week Average Current Prior 30-Year Day Day Norm Residential 10.6 9.9 13.4 Commercial 7.6 7.3 8.9 Power 26.0 25.8 18.4 Industrial 20.9 20.9 22.1 Total 65.1 63.9 62.8 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (Bcfd) Current Prior Prior High since Day Day Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 72.1 71.7 75.3 Net U.S. imports from Canada 5.0 5.0 5.2 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.2 U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 1.9 3.4 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($/mmBtu) Hub Current Prior Day Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 6.34 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.10 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.10 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.43 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.23 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($/megawatt-hour) Hub Current Prior Day Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 22.75 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 19.44 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 51.36 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 25.27 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 34.02 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino)