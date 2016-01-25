(Adds latest prices)
Jan 25 U.S. natural gas futures traded within a
few cents of unchanged for a fifth day in a row on Monday in the
wake of a record-breaking blizzard in the mid-Atlantic region.
Traders noted midday weather forecasts calling for a little
more cold over the next two weeks offset earlier forecasts
calling for less cold during that time.
Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange
closed up 1.9 cents at $2.158 per million British thermal
units. That small gain put the front month up for a fourth day
in a row, its longest winning streak since December.
After cities from Washington to New York were buried under
more than two feet (61 cm) of snow over the weekend, both the
U.S. and European weather models pointed to slightly
warmer-than-normal weather through early February.
That warming trend is expected to remain in place for the
rest of the winter, with February and March forecast to be 17
percent and 15 percent warmer than normal, respectively,
according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics.
To date, the weather this winter (November-March) has been
13 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the
El Nino weather pattern.
U.S. gas speculators last week boosted their net short
positions for the first time in four weeks as prices fell over
the prior week on those mild weather forecasts.
"Based on the way the market has traded since last Tuesday,
I would expect the net selling to continue," Dominick
Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute
in New York, said in a note.
"Even with last week's net selling the spec community net
short position has been strongly reduced thus reducing the
potential for an over-reaction if any new bullish news emerges,"
Chirichella added.
Despite the warmer forecasts, analysts noted the weather
last week was cold and they estimated utilities pulled 211
billion cubic feet of gas from storage, the most since last
February.
That compared with a withdrawal of 112 bcf during the same
week last year and a five-year average decrease of around 170
bcf.
If correct, the total amount of gas in storage would no
longer be at record levels for this time of year since it would
fall below the 3.098 trillion cubic feet in inventory during the
same week in 2012. That was the last year that heating demand
was unusually low and storage levels reached all-time highs.
Week ended Week ended Year Five-year
Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average
(forecast)
U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -211 -178 -112 -170
Heating & Cooling Degree Days
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
GFS HDDs 429 440 442
GFS CDDs 1 1 3
EC HDDs 381 388 414
EC CDDs 1 1 2
GFS Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 28.2 28.8 28.6
Commercial 16.2 16.4 16.2
Power 25.1 25.2 19.5
Industrial 22.5 22.6 24.3
Total 92.0 93.0 88.6
EC Gas Consumption
Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year
Norm
Residential 26.7 27.2 28.6
Commercial 15.4 15.6 16.2
Power 25.0 25.1 19.5
Industrial 22.2 22.3 24.3
Total 89.4 90.3 88.7
Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates
(bcfd):
Current Day Prior Day Prior High since
Year 2011
U.S. Lower 48 production 71.9 71.5 73.2 75.2
Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.2 6.2 6.1 8.3
U.S. LNG imports 0.6 0.5 0.5 2.8
U.S. LNG exports
U.S. exports to Mexico 2.7 2.7 2.8 4.3
ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices
($ per mmBtu):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 3.59 4.64
Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.41 1.60
New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.68 3.79
Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.14 2.22
Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.17 2.18
SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.22 2.17
ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices
($ per megawatt-hour):
Hub Current Day Prior Day
Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 21.44 19.25
Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 20.23 22.05
New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 40.72 44.10
Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.10 22.10
PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 31.14 37.58
SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 31.25
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Paul Simao and James
Dalgleish)