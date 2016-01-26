(Adds latest prices) Jan 26 U.S. natural gas futures traded within a few cents of unchanged on Tuesday for a fifth day in a row on forecasts for mixed, but still warmer-than-normal weather over the next two weeks. On its second-to-last day as the front month, February futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed up 2.2 cents, or 1 percent, at $2.18 per million British thermal units. That small gain put the front month up for a fifth straight day of increases, albeit tiny ones. Still, that is its longest winning streak since October. The March contract, meanwhile, which will be the front month in a few days, closed up 0.3 cents at $2.158 on Tuesday. "With about two months left to winter and with extreme weather not forecast ... the market is likely to remain within the boundaries of the wide trading range it has been in since December," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note. That trading range is bounded by about $2.50 per mmBtu on the upper resistance end and around $1.70 on the lower support side, Chirichella said. Both the U.S. and European weather models show temperatures remaining slightly warmer than normal through mid-February. The U.S. model called for warmer weather over the next two weeks, while the European model called for cooler weather during that time. Even though heating demand has been light so far this winter with the weather about 13 percent warmer than the 30-year norm and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex winter of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. That's because the power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.7 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January. Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu as it has been since August and most of the rest of 2015. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -208 -178 -112 -170 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 421 429 440 GFS CDDs 1 1 3 EC HDDs 394 381 412 EC CDDs 1 1 2 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.6 28.2 28.5 Commercial 15.9 16.2 16.1 Power 25.1 25.1 19.5 Industrial 22.5 22.5 24.3 Total 90.9 92.0 88.4 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.5 26.7 28.5 Commercial 15.8 15.4 16.2 Power 25.1 25.0 19.5 Industrial 22.4 22.2 24.3 Total 90.7 89.4 88.4 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 71.9 73.6 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.1 5.9 6.4 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.5 0.8 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 2.9 2.9 2.7 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 4.19 3.59 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.59 1.41 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.50 2.68 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.23 2.14 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.22 2.17 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.29 2.22 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 25.25 21.44 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 18.72 20.23 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 36.34 40.72 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.95 20.10 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 28.75 31.14 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.19 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Chizu Nomiyama)