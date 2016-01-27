Jan 27 U.S. natural gas futures were trading slightly higher early Wednesday for a sixth day in a row on forecasts for cooler weather that will boost heating demand over the next two weeks. On its last day as the front-month, February futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2.9 cents, or 1.33 percent, to $2.209 per million British thermal units at 8:15 a.m. EST (1315 GMT). That gain puts the front month on track for its longest winning streak since November 2014. The March contract, which will soon be the front month, was also up early Wednesday, gaining 2.1 cents to $2.179. U.S. and European weather models both called for cooler weather through the middle of February with the U.S. model calling for seasonal weather during that time, while the European still pointed to slightly warmer than normal temperatures. "Unless the weather remains cold for an extended period of time, it is unlikely that gas prices are going to enter into a sustained upside rally," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note. That rally is unlikely because the weather in both February and March is forecast to be 17 percent warmer than normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern. Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter (November-March) and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex winter of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. That's because the power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far in January, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January. Traders said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu as it has been since August and most of the rest of 2015. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 208 bcf of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -208 -178 -112 -170 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 435 421 440 GFS CDDs 2 1 3 EC HDDs 396 394 412 EC CDDs 1 1 2 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 28.3 27.6 28.3 Commercial 16.2 15.9 16.1 Power 25.5 25.1 19.5 Industrial 22.6 22.5 24.3 Total 92.6 90.9 88.1 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.5 27.5 28.4 Commercial 15.8 15.8 16.1 Power 25.0 25.1 19.4 Industrial 22.4 22.4 24.3 Total 90.7 90.7 88.2 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.4 71.7 73.1 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.1 5.9 6.4 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.3 0.8 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.0 3.1 2.7 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 4.19 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.59 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.50 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.23 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.22 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.29 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 25.25 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 18.72 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 36.34 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.95 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 28.75 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 28.19 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)