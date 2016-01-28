Jan 28 U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3 percent early Thursday on forecasts for warmer-than-normal weather through mid-February as the market awaits a federal storage report expected to show a big draw. After rising for six days in a row, front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 7.8 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $2.111 per million British thermal units at 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT) with the arrival of March as the prompt month. Analysts forecast utilities pulled about 207 bcf of gas out of storage during the week ended Jan. 22, the biggest draw since last February. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST on Thursday. Both the U.S. and European weather models show warmer-than-normal temperatures over the next two weeks. The latest U.S. model called for more cool than previously expected during that time, while the European model called for more warmth. For the rest of the winter, meteorologists forecast the weather will be about 17 percent warmer than normal in both February and March due to the effect of the El Nino weather pattern. Even though heating demand has been 13 percent below normal so far this winter and 17 percent warmer than the polar vortex of 2014-2015, gas usage was the same as last year and 7 percent higher than usual, according to data from Thomson Reuters Analytics. The power sector is burning record amounts of gas to generate electricity since the fuel remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far this month, the power sector has burned on average 25.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics, putting it on track to top the record 23.0 bcfd it burned last January. Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August and most of the rest of 2015. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 22 Jan. 15 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -207 -178 -112 -170 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 420 412 436 GFS CDDs 1 2 3 EC HDDs 375 396 408 EC CDDs 2 1 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.5 27.0 28.2 Commercial 15.8 15.6 16.0 Power 25.3 25.1 19.4 Industrial 22.5 22.4 24.2 Total 91.1 90.1 87.8 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 26.3 27.5 28.3 Commercial 15.2 15.8 16.0 Power 24.8 25.0 19.4 Industrial 22.2 22.4 24.2 Total 88.5 90.7 87.9 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.4 71.3 73.6 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.1 5.9 6.7 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.4 0.4 0.9 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.4 3.3 2.8 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 3.51 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.60 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.42 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.24 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.22 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.27 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 24.60 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 16.96 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 33.56 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 20.61 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 31.44 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 27.22 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)