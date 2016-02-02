Feb 2 U.S. natural gas futures were trading down over 6 percent for a second day in a row early Tuesday on forecasts for warmer than normal weather for the rest of the winter that is expected to keep heating demand light. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 14.5 cents, or 6.74 percent, to $2.007 per million British thermal units at 9:29 a.m. EST (1429 GMT). That put the contract down over 12 percent so far this week, its biggest two-day decline since October. With forecasters projecting the weather will moderate during the last eight weeks of the November-March winter heating season, analysts said last week's 211 billion cubic feet draw was likely the last big withdrawal of the season. So far this winter, utilities have pulled just 923 bcf of gas out of storage by the week ended Jan. 22. That compares with 1,049 bcf during the same period last year and a five-year average of 1,151 bcf. Storage withdrawals have been low so far this winter because heating demand has been about 14 percent below normal due to the warming effect of the El Nino weather pattern. That warming trend is expected to continue for the rest of the winter with February forecast to be 8 percent warmer than normal and March 19 percent warmer than normal, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. "If the weather in February remains mild the probability will increase for the spot gas contract to test the psychological $2/mmBtu level and possibly trade with a $1 handle during the heart of the winter season," Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York, said in a note. Even though heating demand has been light this winter, gas usage overall was still near all-time highs. That is because the power sector continues to burn record amounts of the fuel to generate electricity since gas remains relatively cheap compared with coal, which carries higher environmental and transport costs. So far this winter, the power sector has burned on average a record 24.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day, according to Thomson Reuters Analytics. That compares with 20.8 bcfd during the extreme cold last winter and the 30-year normal of 18.8 bcfd. Traders have said it makes sense for generators to burn gas instead of coal when the gas premium over coal is less than $1 per mmBtu, as it has been since August. Week ended Week ended Year Five-year Jan. 29 Jan. 22 Ago Average (forecast) U.S. natgas storage (in bcf): -156 -211 -112 -165 Heating & Cooling Degree Days Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm GFS HDDs 422 404 424 GFS CDDs 2 2 3 EC HDDs 371 378 396 EC CDDs 2 2 3 GFS Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 27.2 26.2 27.3 Commercial 15.8 15.2 15.6 Power 24.9 24.5 19.1 Industrial 22.6 22.4 24.1 Total 90.4 88.3 86.0 EC Gas Consumption Two-Week Average Current Day Prior Day 30-Year Norm Residential 25.9 26.2 27.4 Commercial 15.0 15.2 15.6 Power 24.4 24.5 19.1 Industrial 22.2 22.3 24.1 Total 87.5 88.2 86.1 Thomson Reuters Supply Estimates (bcfd): Current Day Prior Day Prior High since Year 2011 U.S. Lower 48 production 71.7 72.1 73.1 75.2 Net U.S. imports from Canada 6.2 6.0 6.7 8.3 U.S. LNG imports 0.3 0.3 1.1 2.8 U.S. LNG exports U.S. exports to Mexico 3.2 2.8 1.9 4.3 ICE U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu): Hub Current Day Prior Day Algonquin E-ALGCIT-IDX 2.20 Dominion South E-DOMSP-IDX 1.39 New York E-TSCO6NY-IDX 2.10 Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX 2.18 Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX 2.20 SoCal Border W-SOBOR-IDX 2.25 ICE U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour): Hub Current Day Prior Day Ercot North SE-ERCONP-IDX 18.48 Mid C W-MIDCP-IDX 21.63 New England E-NEPLMHP-IDX 24.20 Palo Verde W-PVP-IDX 23.09 PJM West E-PJWHRTP-IX 25.56 SP-15 W-SP15-IDX 27.86 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by W Simon)