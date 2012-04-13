WASHINGTON, April 13 President Barack Obama
issued an executive order on Friday to coordinate federal
agencies on overseeing development of unconventional sources of
natural gas, including shale gas.
Vast new sources of shale gas, which drillers access with
techniques including hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, have
given the United States hope that it could become a natural gas
exporter in coming years. Environmentalists and health groups,
however, say that fracking operations near homes and schools can
pollute air and water.
(Reporting By Timothy Gardner; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)