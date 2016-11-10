Nov 10 The volume of natural gas in storage in
the United States hit a record high last week, despite one of
the smallest builds in history during this year's injection
season, as production declines for the first time in over a
decade.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday said
stockpiles hit 4.017 trillion cubic feet during the week ended
Nov. 4, topping the previous all-time high of 4.009 tcf set
during the week ended Nov. 20, 2015.
This year's high came despite utilities pumping 1.549 tcf
into storage, which was on track to be the lowest amount of gas
added during an injection season on record, according to EIA
data going back to 1994.
That is because stocks started the injection season, which
begins in spring when consumption falls as the weather turns
milder and ends when heating demand rises in autumn, at a record
high 2.468 tcf following the warmest winter (2015-2016) on
record.
But with mild weather and light heating demand expected to
remain in place through late November, analysts said utilities
would likely keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more
weeks. That could boost the amount of fuel added to stockpiles
during the 2016 injection season over the current record low of
1.560 tcf in 2012.
Analysts said injections in 2016 were low because U.S.
consumption so far this year was at a record high, while
production was expected to fall for the first time since the
start of the shale revolution a decade ago as low energy prices
reduced drilling activity.
U.S. gas production last dropped in 2005 when Hurricanes
Katrina and Rita slammed into the Gulf Coast, damaging energy
infrastructure along the Gulf of Mexico that had been supplying
more than 20 percent of the nation's gas.
Since then, producers have figured out how to use horizontal
drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to unlock more of
the fuel trapped in shale rocks.
Today, the seven biggest U.S. shale fields provide more than
60 percent of the nation's dry gas production.
Consumption in 2016 increased because the power sector
boosted its use of the fuel because gas remained cheaper than
coal for most of the year and gas was now the only option in
some regions with the retirement of many coal plants over the
past several years, analysts said.
Total U.S. gas usage was expected to reach 75.7 billion
cubic feet per day in 2016, up from 75.0 bcfd in 2015, while dry
production was projected to fall to 72.3 bcfd in 2016 from 74.1
bcfd in 2015, according to EIA data.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Marguerita Choy)