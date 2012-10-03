* U.S. gas demand to hit 83.8 bcf a day this winter
* U.S. gas production to be mostly flat this winter
WASHINGTON Oct 3 Colder U.S. weather should
increase demand for natural gas this winter, placing slight
upward pressure on prices, an industry trade group said on
Wednesday.
While last winter was one of the warmest on record,
forecasters are predicting more traditional weather patterns
this season, the Natural Gas Supply Association said in its
annual winter outlook.
The return to colder weather should increase natural gas use
by residential and commercial consumers 16 percent, the report
said.
"The picture that emerged for this winter is one of
increased demand for natural gas that is easily matched by ample
production and gas in storage," said Greg Vesey, vice chairman
of the natural gas association.
Overall, demand should hit 83.8 billion cubic feet a day
this winter, up from 78 bcf a day last year, with natural gas
consumption in the industrial and electric sectors expected to
be mostly flat.
U.S. natural gas futures slid about 3 percent on Wednesday
to some $3.42 per mmBtu on profit-taking after gaining more than
24 percent over six straight days of higher prices.
Although the number of wells completed this winter is
projected to drop about 30 percent, gas production should be
nearly the same as last year, the report said.
Booming shale gas production has dramatically increased U.S.
natural gas supplies.
"Natural gas supply can now respond quite swiftly to
changes in demand," said Vesey, who is also president of Chevron
Natural Gas. "There are numerous completed wells in
shale areas that are not yet producing natural gas but can be
quickly accessed and flowing gas when the market calls for more
supply."