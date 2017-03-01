(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Scott DiSavino
March 1 U.S. natural gas prices have fallen 30 percent since the start of the
year as demand this winter fell to the lowest in four years due to the warmest weather on record
in December, January and February.
Those low prices, however, may not last long since the low rates have already prompted power
companies that can burn either gas or coal to generate more electricity with gas.
Since the start of the year, gas futures have collapsed by 30 percent to around
$2.774 per million British thermal units from a two-year high of $3.994 on Dec. 28.
Futures averaged $3.58 per mmBtu in December 2016, $3.29 in January 2017 and $2.91 in
February 2017, compared with $2.04 in December 2015, $2.23 in January 2016 and $1.93 in February
2016.
Even though gas was almost 60 percent more expensive this winter than last year due to lower
production and rising exports, analysts said the power sector could boost its use of the fuel to
the record high levels seen in 2016 if prices continue their recent downward spiral.
"The lower prices of late ... are already beginning to stimulate power generation demand ...
We think power generation this summer could end up with only a small loss, or even a slight
gain, over last year," Martin King, director institutional research at GMP FirstEnergy in
Calgary, said in a note.
Gas consumption by the four biggest users of gas - residential, commercial, industrial and
power - fell to an average of 82.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from December 2016 to
February 2017, its lowest level since the winter of 2012-2013, the data showed.
Over the past four winters, gas consumed by those big users reached 84.8 bcfd during the
warm winter of 2015-2016, 89.8 bcfd during the second 'polar vortex' winter of 2014-2015, a
record high 91.4 bcfd during the first polar vortex winter of 2013-2014 and 81.1 bcfd during the
warm winter in 2012-2013, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs), a measure used to estimate demand to heat homes and
businesses, totaled 2,107 from December-February, according to Thomson Reuters data.
That compared with 2,124 during the same period in 2015-2016, a 10-year average of 2,440 and
a 30-year average of 2,390, the data showed.
HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18
Celsius).
Meteorologists at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the
winter of 2015-2016 was the warmest on record in the contiguous U.S. states, according to data
going back to 1895. NOAA has not yet released its final results for the winter of 2016-2017.
The United States is not alone in experiencing warm weather. Around the world, annual
temperatures have increased in most years since the late 1970s, with eight of the past 10 years
being the warmest on record, according to U.S. climate data.
U.S. Heating Degree Days from Thomson Reuters data
Dec Jan Feb Total
1980-1981 961 676
1981-1982 831 1059 773 2664
1982-1983 690 859 681 2230
1983-1984 1007 994 653 2654
1984-1985 698 1060 797 2555
1985-1986 958 839 717 2514
1986-1987 787 901 679 2367
1987-1988 760 981 788 2529
1988-1989 812 761 839 2411
1989-1990 1042 702 634 2378
1990-1991 798 910 609 2317
1991-1992 741 826 629 2196
1992-1993 801 844 796 2442
1993-1994 794 1000 785 2579
1994-1995 707 821 715 2244
1995-1996 850 929 746 2525
1996-1997 751 923 661 2335
1997-1998 803 750 607 2159
1998-1999 732 845 620 2197
1999-2000 751 867 630 2248
2000-2001 1009 916 717 2642
2001-2002 699 769 667 2134
2002-2003 801 938 803 2542
2003-2004 775 968 779 2522
2004-2005 792 856 653 2301
2005-2006 862 663 717 2243
2006-2007 688 846 832 2366
2007-2008 797 901 765 2463
2008-2009 854 961 690 2505
2009-2010 897 947 810 2654
2010-2011 893 975 751 2619
2011-2012 724 772 653 2150
2012-2013 703 846 743 2291
2013-2014 867 1004 832 2704
2014-2015 716 910 897 2523
2015-2016 586 878 660 2124
2016-2017 803 770 534 2107
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)