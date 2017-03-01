(Repeats to additional subscribers) By Scott DiSavino March 1 U.S. natural gas prices have fallen 30 percent since the start of the year as demand this winter fell to the lowest in four years due to the warmest weather on record in December, January and February. Those low prices, however, may not last long since the low rates have already prompted power companies that can burn either gas or coal to generate more electricity with gas. Since the start of the year, gas futures have collapsed by 30 percent to around $2.774 per million British thermal units from a two-year high of $3.994 on Dec. 28. Futures averaged $3.58 per mmBtu in December 2016, $3.29 in January 2017 and $2.91 in February 2017, compared with $2.04 in December 2015, $2.23 in January 2016 and $1.93 in February 2016. Even though gas was almost 60 percent more expensive this winter than last year due to lower production and rising exports, analysts said the power sector could boost its use of the fuel to the record high levels seen in 2016 if prices continue their recent downward spiral. "The lower prices of late ... are already beginning to stimulate power generation demand ... We think power generation this summer could end up with only a small loss, or even a slight gain, over last year," Martin King, director institutional research at GMP FirstEnergy in Calgary, said in a note. Gas consumption by the four biggest users of gas - residential, commercial, industrial and power - fell to an average of 82.8 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) from December 2016 to February 2017, its lowest level since the winter of 2012-2013, the data showed. Over the past four winters, gas consumed by those big users reached 84.8 bcfd during the warm winter of 2015-2016, 89.8 bcfd during the second 'polar vortex' winter of 2014-2015, a record high 91.4 bcfd during the first polar vortex winter of 2013-2014 and 81.1 bcfd during the warm winter in 2012-2013, Thomson Reuters data showed. Gas-weighted heating degree days (HDDs), a measure used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses, totaled 2,107 from December-February, according to Thomson Reuters data. That compared with 2,124 during the same period in 2015-2016, a 10-year average of 2,440 and a 30-year average of 2,390, the data showed. HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 Fahrenheit (18 Celsius). Meteorologists at the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said the winter of 2015-2016 was the warmest on record in the contiguous U.S. states, according to data going back to 1895. NOAA has not yet released its final results for the winter of 2016-2017. The United States is not alone in experiencing warm weather. Around the world, annual temperatures have increased in most years since the late 1970s, with eight of the past 10 years being the warmest on record, according to U.S. climate data. U.S. Heating Degree Days from Thomson Reuters data Dec Jan Feb Total 1980-1981 961 676 1981-1982 831 1059 773 2664 1982-1983 690 859 681 2230 1983-1984 1007 994 653 2654 1984-1985 698 1060 797 2555 1985-1986 958 839 717 2514 1986-1987 787 901 679 2367 1987-1988 760 981 788 2529 1988-1989 812 761 839 2411 1989-1990 1042 702 634 2378 1990-1991 798 910 609 2317 1991-1992 741 826 629 2196 1992-1993 801 844 796 2442 1993-1994 794 1000 785 2579 1994-1995 707 821 715 2244 1995-1996 850 929 746 2525 1996-1997 751 923 661 2335 1997-1998 803 750 607 2159 1998-1999 732 845 620 2197 1999-2000 751 867 630 2248 2000-2001 1009 916 717 2642 2001-2002 699 769 667 2134 2002-2003 801 938 803 2542 2003-2004 775 968 779 2522 2004-2005 792 856 653 2301 2005-2006 862 663 717 2243 2006-2007 688 846 832 2366 2007-2008 797 901 765 2463 2008-2009 854 961 690 2505 2009-2010 897 947 810 2654 2010-2011 893 975 751 2619 2011-2012 724 772 653 2150 2012-2013 703 846 743 2291 2013-2014 867 1004 832 2704 2014-2015 716 910 897 2523 2015-2016 586 878 660 2124 2016-2017 803 770 534 2107 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by James Dalgleish)