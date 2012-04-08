By Karen Brooks
April 7 The National Review has fired columnist
John Derbyshire over a web posting in which he wrote that black
people are hostile to whites and that white people should stay
out of black neighborhoods and away from black crowds.
The magazine on Saturday night disavowed Derbyshire's "nasty
and indefensible" posting - which ran on a website unrelated to
the National Review - and said it amounted to a "letter of
resignation" by the columnist.
"We never would have published it, but the main reason that
people noticed it is that it is by a National Review writer,"
editor Rich Lowry said in a posting on the magazine's website.
"Derb is effectively using our name to get more oxygen for
views with which we'd never associate ourselves otherwise. So
there has to be a parting of the ways," Lowry said.
Derbyshire's column was written as a response to recent
newspaper articles about "the talk" that African American
parents have with their children about being black teenagers in
a country in which young black men may be considered a potential
threat. The articles followed the shooting in Florida of unarmed
teenager Trayvon Martin by a neighborhood watch volunteer.
The columnist asserted "there is a talk that nonblack
Americans have with their kids, too" about the differences
between themselves and black people.
He said that talk included telling children that about 5
percent of black people were "ferociously hostile" to whites and
that a larger percentage would "go along passively if the 5
percent take leadership in some event."
Derbyshire said children were advised to "avoid
concentrations of blacks not all known to you personally," stay
out of heavily black neighborhoods and avoid events likely to
attract a lot of black people.
The column sparked outcries of racism and calls for
Derbyshire's dismissal from bloggers, news publications and some
of the National Review's own editors.
The Atlantic's Matt O'Brien wrote on Twitter, "Does @NRO
want to be associated with someone who publishes racist trash
like this?"
At least two colleagues at the National Review denounced his
column as racist on Twitter.
(Reporting By Karen Brooks; Editing by Doina Chiacu)