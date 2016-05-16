(Updating to add details about the project and opposition)
By Valerie Volcovici
NEW YORK May 16 Constitution Pipeline Company
LLC on Monday launched a last-ditch legal challenge to gain
approval in New York for its 124-mile (200-km) natural gas
pipeline project stretching from the U.S. shale heartland to the
northeastern United States as local opposition grows.
Constitution said in a statement it has filed a lawsuit in
the U.S. Court of Appeals fighting last month's ruling by the
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation that
denied the project a water permit in the state.
The water permit is the final regulatory hurdle for the
flagship project, which would bring fracked Pennsylvania gas to
New York and New England and has cost its owners $300 million
over the past four years.
"We are ultimately seeking to have the court overturn this
veiled attempt by the state to usurp the federal government's
authority and essentially 'veto' a FERC-certificated energy
infrastructure project," the pipeline owners said in the
statement, referring to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
(FERC).
Constitution Pipeline is owned by subsidiaries of Williams
Partners LP , Cabot Oil & Gas Corp,
Piedmont Natural Gas Company Inc and WGL Holdings Inc
.
At stake is the future of the $875 million project, but the
outcome of the case could also be a litmus test for other
projects destined for New York, where fracking was banned in
2014. It will also be a test for other northeastern states where
opposition to the controversial drilling practice is some of the
fiercest in the nation.
The company also filed an action with the U.S. District
Court for the Northern District of New York seeking a
declaration that the State of New York's authority to exercise
permitting jurisdiction over certain other environmental matters
is preempted by federal law, it said.
On Friday, New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
raised a further potential legal block to the pipeline, calling
on FERC to delay its December 2014 approval of the project until
it finishes a probe into whether Constitution partners illegally
cut trees along the pipeline path ahead of the issuance of the
federal permit.
The future of the pipeline is being closely watched by the
gas market. Even as inventories remain near record highs and the
price rout deepens the industry's crisis, some analysts warned
that delays to Constitution and other pipelines could cut U.S.
output more than expected.
STIFF OPPOSITION FROM NEW YORK
For pipeline advocates, Constitution symbolizes the
political and environmental challenges facing the industry as
the fight over fracking moves from Marcellus and Utica shale
regions to more densely-populated parts of Pennsylvania and
other like New York and New Jersey.
Chris Stockton, a spokesman for Williams, told Reuters last
week the company believes the regulator's denial last month was
"driven more by New York State politics than environmental
science."
Local activists led by grassroots group Stop The Pipeline
have campaigned against the project, which would cross through a
sensitive watershed area. It also comes at a time when New York
state wants to boost renewable energy use.
Defending the plan, the pipeline companies say natural gas
is critical to the region, will supply 3 million homes, help the
states replace coal power and home heating oil with gas, and
create 2,300 direct and indirect jobs.
If Constitution loses its legal fight, green activists hope
it could influence regulators in other states.
Spectra Energy's > planned AccessNortheast pipeline
expansion project between New York and Massachusetts is also
facing strong local opposition. FERC will hold a public hearing
on it on Tuesday.
John Hangar, former head of Pennsylvania's Department of
Environmental Protection, said more conflicts are on the horizon
as the industry moves into more adverse territory and fails to
convince local landowners of the need for natural gas.
"These battles are not new but they are multiplying because
the gas industry has poured kerosene on the fire of opposition,"
he said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Matthew Lewis and
Diane Craft)