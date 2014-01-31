(Repeats Jan. 30 story with no change to headline or text)
By Julia Edwards
NEW YORK Jan 30 While the United States is
sitting on a bounty of natural gas, the wild volatility of
prices this winter could soon become a regular feature as
growing demand begins to test supply, potentially curbing plans
to increase exports and switch power plants to gas from coal.
Ample reserves have depressed prices since 2008, but sudden
surges in consumption could jolt the market as early as 2015
when new exports coincide with higher domestic demand and
lagging production for the fuel championed by President Barack
Obama in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Signs of strain have already emerged. The coldest winter in
decades pushed prices for natural gas, which is used to heat
homes and produce electricity, to four year highs and exposed
inadequacies in the pipeline network. Some prices in the poorly
supplied northeast of the country rose to all-time highs above
$120 per million British thermal units on Jan. 21, more than
$100 higher than the previous week.
"As demand comes, we are sitting here fat, dumb and happy,"
said Vikas Dwivedi, an energy market strategist at Macquarie
Group. "But you need a price signal ahead of time to stimulate
the production growth."
Dwivedi predicts a first period of high prices to last for
up to 6 months in 2016 and be followed by continual unpredicted
surges as new projects demanding natural gas come online.
The current price spike and any future volatility will not
alter the decades' worth of supply - thanks to new techniques
such as fracking to release oil and gas from shale deposits - so
the long-term outlook should remain the same.
Exports of natural gas to Mexico are expected to double in
the next two years, just as companies begin shipping liquefied
natural gas from new export projects to Europe and Asia. At the
same time, more gas will be used at home in industry and
electricity generation as coal plants retire.
In all, U.S. demand for gas, including domestic use and
exports, could rise by 15 percent by 2018, according to Reuters
estimates. Meanwhile, after a 20 percent growth in supply
because of booming shale drilling since 2007, production
increases are expected to slow to only 2.1 percent in 2014 and
1.3 percent in 2015.
BRIDGE FUEL
In the State of the Union address, Obama called for more
trucks to switch to natural gas and the creation of more jobs in
the sector. He described natural gas as "the bridge fuel that
can power our economy," on the way to a less carbon-intensive
future.
But the big supplies have pushed down prices of contracts
for delivery this year and in the future, dampening investment
in pipelines and drilling, despite potential demand rises in the
coming years. Prices for delivery in 2018 are lower than today,
according to Reuters data.
The largest contributor to demand will be exports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG). Spurred by the low cost of American
natural gas compared with European and Asian supplies, more than
a dozen companies have submitted proposals to build export
plants.
The government, wary that exports will push domestic prices
higher, has not said how many projects will be approved. But the
four projects allowed so far have the capacity to export 7.1
billion cubic feet (bcfd) of natural gas by 2018, more than 10
percent of today's daily 70 bcfd supply.
Even though it is difficult to assess how many projects will
be built - local permitting can be contentious, construction
takes up to five years, and only one of the four approved
projects is being built - LNG developers are signing deals with
potential buyers across the globe. These deals depend on U.S.
construction and export permits.
"U.S. natural gas prices have not yet priced a rise in
demand because there are too many unknowns at this point. One
unknown is the demand for LNG itself," said Abhishek Kumar, an
energy and modeling analyst at Interfax Energy's Global Gas
Analytics in London.
Indeed, export plans are risky and could come under threat
if prices rise high enough for exports to not be viable for
European and Asian buyers.
At the same time, U.S. exports of natural gas to Mexico are
expected to rise by 3.5 bcfd by the end of 2014, nearly doubling
from their current rate, according to the U.S. Energy
Information Administration.
Coal plants retiring between now and 2018 to make room for
cleaner fuels will be replaced by gas-generated power plants
requiring 1.9 bcfd, according to the Thomson Reuters North
America Natural Gas Research Team.
Though suppliers could ramp up production to meet new
demand, they will be delayed if the required infrastructure is
not built ahead of time or wells are not ready to flow gas.
Pipeline constraints like those seen between Marcellus shale
fields centered in Pennsylvania and New England customers can
cause a bottle neck during high demand periods, as evidenced
during the arctic cold snap that led to record high prices in
the region.
The number of rigs drilling for natural gas has fallen
dramatically over the last two years as companies target more
lucrative oil. In 2013, the rig count reached 349, its lowest
number since 1995. In 2011, the rig count was near 1,000. Some
analysts did note that rigs in use today are more efficient and
therefore fewer are needed.
Producers currently have an incentive to taper back
production to prevent flooding the market and driving down
prices, but analysts fear the infrastructure such as pipelines
may not be ready when demand peaks.
When it comes to predicting demand, much remains unknown.
Should natural gas prices rise far enough to lose their
competitive edge, potential customers may cut back. Aaron
Calder, a market analyst at Gelber & Associates, said utilities
who have switched from coal to natural gas may think differently
should prices rise.
"Who pays for the very last molecule of gas sets the market,
and that's power generators. We would see utilities hit the
breaks on natural gas power generation if prices got too high,"
said Calder.
(Editing by Edward McAllister, Peter Henderson and Grant
McCool)