By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 U.S. Navy Secretary Ray Mabus
called on Thursday for continued efforts to accelerate what he
described as a slow and "torturous" approval process for
military sales to foreign customers.
Mabus said foreign military sales helped ensure continued
production of U.S. weapons systems, such as the Boeing Co
F/A-18E/F fighter jet, and also helped the U.S. military and its
allies work seamlessly in joint military operations.
Mabus declined to comment about the timing for potential
approval of a $3 billion sale of 28 Boeing F/A-18E/F Super
Hornet fighter jets to Kuwait, a deal that was expected last
year but which has become mired in the U.S. arms sales approval
process.
"The long torturous process you've got to go through to do
any international sale ... it's a very frustrating process for
all parties involved, and it speaks to the need to do something
about the whole process," he said.
Mabus said he did not believe there had been any particular
slowdown on the Kuwait order, but viewed the delays as
symptomatic of a larger problem that he said had been in place
since he first took office in 2009.
He said there were sporadic efforts to streamline the
process, but none had been "particularly successful so far."
"I anticipate and hope that those efforts will continue, an
that they will bear fruit," he said. "This has been a concern as
long as I've been in this job."
Boeing is pressing the Obama administration to approve the
Kuwait order and a separate Qatari order for F-15 fighter jets
that has also been held up.
Boeing needs to finalize the Kuwait order to continue
production of its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet in St. Louis beyond
mid-2018 and to ensure continued work at the factory until
future Navy orders are received.
Defense Secretary Ash Carter told the Navy in a memo last
month to order Super Hornets in fiscal 2018, leaving a potential
production gap in fiscal 2017.
Boeing could potentially self-fund work on the Kuwait jets,
or future Navy orders, for some time to bridge the gap, given
the prospect that those orders will finalized at a later date,
according to sources familiar with the situation.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Frances Kerry)