WASHINGTON, June 16 One injured U.S. sailor was
evacuated from a U.S. Navy destroyer and taken to the hospital
by a Japanese coast guard helicopter after the U.S. vessel
collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel off Japan,
the U.S. Navy's 7th fleet said on Friday.
Separately, the 7th fleet said on Twitter that the ship was
working with the Japanese Coast Guard to carry out a medical
evacuation and the extent of injuries was being determined.
Earlier, the U.S. Navy said one of its destroyers, the USS
Fitzgerald, had collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant
vessel southwest of Yokosuka, Japan, in the dead of night.
The 7th Fleet later said the destroyer was sailing under its
own power but on limited propulsion.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington and Timothy Kelly in
Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish)