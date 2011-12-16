* Several LCS ships to be stationed in Singapore
* Move is part of new focus on "maritime crossroads"
* U.S. surveillance planes also to be sent to Philippines
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Dec 15 The U.S. Navy will station
several new coastal combat ships in Singapore and perhaps in the
Philippines in coming years, moves likely to fuel China's
fears of being encircled and pressured in the South China Sea
row.
Last month, the United States and Australia announced plans
to deepen the U.S. military presence in the Asia-Pacific, with
2,500 U.S. Marines operating out of a de facto base in Darwin in
northern Australia.
The U.S. Navy will increasingly focus on the strategic
"maritime crossroads" of the Asia-Pacific region, Chief of Naval
Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert wrote in the December issue
of Proceedings, published by the U.S. Naval Institute.
He said the navy planned to "station several of our newest
littoral combat ships at Singapore's naval facility," in
addition to plans announced by President Barack Obama to start
rotational deployments of marines to Darwin from next year.
"This will help the navy sustain its global forward posture
with what may be a smaller number of ships and aircraft than
today," he wrote.
Littoral combat ships are shallow draft vessels that operate
in coastal waters and can counter coastal mines, quiet diesel
submarines and small, fast, armed boats.
"Our ships in Singapore will conduct cooperative
counter-piracy or counter-trafficking operations around the
South China Sea," Greenert wrote.
"Similarly, 2025 may see P-8A Poseidon aircraft or unmanned
broad area maritime surveillance aerial vehicles periodically
deploy to the Philippines or Thailand to help those nations with
maritime domain awareness."
One source briefed on navy plans said there has also been
discussion about stationing ships in the Philippines.
The disputed ownership of the oil-rich reefs and islands in
the South China Sea is one of the biggest security threats in
Asia. The sea is claimed wholly or in part by China, Taiwan, the
Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei.
The shortest route between the Pacific and Indian Oceans, it
has some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. More than half
the globe's oil tanker traffic passes through it.
Obama told Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao at a regional summit
in November that the United States wanted to ensure the sea
lanes were kept open and peaceful. Wen said "outside forces" had
no excuse to get involved in the complex maritime dispute, a
veiled warning to the United States and other countries to keep
out of the sensitive issue.
The new de facto U.S. base in Australia expands the direct
U.S. military presence in Asia beyond traditional allies South
Korea and Japan and into Southeast Asia. U.S. officials
described it as a policy "pivot" toward Asia as wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan wind down.
CLOSELY WATCHED
These developments on the littoral combat ships (LCS) are
being closely watched by Lockheed Martin Corp,
Australia's Austal, General Dynamics Corp and
other arms makers that are building two models of the new
warships for the U.S. Navy, and hope to sell them to other
countries in coming years.
"Because we will probably not be able to sustain the
financial and diplomatic cost of new main operating bases
abroad, the fleet of 2025 will rely more on host-nation ports
and other facilities where our ships, aircraft, and crews can
refuel, rest, resupply, and repair while deployed," Greenert
wrote in the naval magazine.
Ernie Bower, who is with the Center for Strategic and
International Studies, said the emerging strategy for Southeast
Asia would be far different from the big U.S. bases established
in Japan and South Korea in the last century.
"We're exploring a new arrangement with a smaller footprint,
that is mission-specific, and culturally and politically more
palatable to countries," he said, adding that it would be
difficult for Washington to drum up much political support for
big bases in the region. Forward-stationing versus permanent
bases would also save the navy money, he said.
Greenert did not provide a timetable for the LCS stationing
in Singapore.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus is traveling in Asia this week, but
has no plans to stop in Singapore or the Philippines, a
according to a spokeswoman for his office.
Bilateral military ties between the United States and
Singapore have continued to grow since the two countries signed
a strategic framework agreement in 2005. They have engaged in
joint training, military exercises and ship visits.
The Lockheed-built USS Freedom littoral combat ship is in
San Diego for tests and trials after undergoing maintenance.
Operational details about the expected date and destination of
the ship's first deploymenton are "still under discussion," said
Navy spokesman Commander Jason Salata.