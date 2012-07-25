* Ex-Senator Warner leads veterans in pushing alternative
fuels
* Senator Inhofe seeks accounting for Green Fleet
demonstration
* Fossil fuel dependence means more conflict, veterans warn
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 24 Military veterans and former
lawmakers urged Congress on Tuesday to continue funding the
Pentagon's controversial biofuels program, saying the failure to
deal with U.S. dependence on foreign oil was a key factor in the
wars of the past 22 years.
"As long as U.S. and global economic security are dependent
on oil produced in volatile regions of the world, our military
will be required to continue deployments and dangerous missions
to ensure the ... security of vital energy resources," the
group, led by retired Republican Senator John Warner, said in a
letter to President Barack Obama and members of Congress.
The letter, published in advertisements in major newspapers
on Tuesday, came as the struggle over the military's biofuel
program heats up in Congress, with some lawmakers trying to
block military spending on alternative fuels that are more
costly than conventional petroleum.
Lawmakers have expressed anger over the high price the
military has paid for alternative energy. The Navy spent about
$12 million for last week's test of the Great Green Fleet, an
aircraft carrier strike force run primarily on alternative
fuels.
For the two-day demonstration, the military paid about $26
per gallon for the biofuel, which was then mixed half-and-half
with petroleum. The final price per gallon of the 50-50 blend
was about $15. The Air Force last month paid $59 per gallon for
a smaller amount of alcohol-to-jet fuel needed for testing.
But military officials note that a $10 hike in the cost of a
barrel of oil will increase the Defense Department's annual bill
for fuel by about $1.3 billion.
Senator Jim Inhofe, a skeptic of the military's spending on
alternative fuels, sent a letter to Navy Secretary Ray Mabus on
Tuesday asking for details about the total cost of the Green
Fleet demonstration, including the price of shipping the
biofuels from Texas and Louisiana to Hawaii.
"Requiring the Navy to spend exorbitant amounts of an
already stretched budget on alternative fuels is impacting our
near and long-term readiness," said Inhofe, who described
himself as a proponent of an "all-of-the-above strategy on
energy development."
"It is our duty to efficiently and wisely use the limited
resources at our disposal to provide for the defense of this
great nation," he said.
CALL FOR FURTHER TESTING
Warner, a former chairman of the Senate Armed Services
Committee, told reporters the military needed $11 million in the
2013 fiscal year beginning in October to complete testing of
alternative fuels to certify that they can be used safely as
replacements for petroleum.
Warner, an adviser for the Pew Project on National Security,
Energy and Security, said the Navy's message was to "let us
finish our R&D (research and development), where we're having to
pay higher price." After that, the Navy would not purchase
biofuels for operations unless they were competitively priced.
Retired Marine Corps Major General Anthony Jackson, who
signed the letter to Obama and Congress, said petroleum might be
cheaper than biofuels but did not include the high price the
American people had paid in blood and treasure as a result of
the wars of the past two decades.
"We have been since 1990 ... involved in armed conflict in
the Middle East," he added. "The cost in our lack of response to
the chokehold both on our national defense and our national
economy of oil has been a great deal more expensive than we like
to say."
Phyllis Cuttino, director of the Pew Clean Energy Program,
said the Pentagon's energy innovation programs shouldn't be
politicized because they are about saving taxpayers dollars over
the long run.
She said some legislation in Congress aimed at blocking the
Pentagon's energy programs needed to be reworked because the
language would actually outlaw fuels currently in use,
particularly in unmanned vehicles.
(Reporting By David Alexander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)