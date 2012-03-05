WASHINGTON, March 5 The U.S. Navy said on
Monday it will begin breathalyzer tests for many sailors and
random testing for synthetic drugs after dozens of sailors on
aircraft carriers involved in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars were
discharged last year for drug use.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said in a worldwide address to Navy
personnel that breathalyzer tests will be conducted for sailors
stationed onboard ships, submarines and at air squadrons when
they report for duty to curb alcohol abuse. The breathalyzer
tests also will be carried out randomly elsewhere.
The Navy will begin random testing of urine samples this
month for synthetic chemical compounds such as Spice, a
synthetic marijuana, Mabus said.
In two separate incidents last year, the Navy discharged a
total of 94 sailors for using Spice, which mimics the affects of
marijuana. Most were discharged from aircraft carriers USS Carl
Vinson, best known as the vessel used to dispose of Osama bin
Laden's body, and the USS Ronald Reagan.
The new policy is part of a program aimed at improving
sailors' and Marines' readiness, the statement said.
Under the program, the Navy and Marines will also end
discounts for cigarettes at the services' exchanges. Ending the
discounts will bring prices up to market levels.
"Various programs fall under the readiness area, all of which
help ensure we have the most mentally prepared service members
and family in department history," Mabus said.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham)