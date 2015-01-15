By Marty Graham
| SAN DIEGO
SAN DIEGO Jan 14 Leonard Glenn Francis, a
Malaysian businessman accused of bribing high-ranking U.S. Navy
officers to steer millions of dollars of contract services to
his company, may change his not-guilty plea on Thursday, court
documents show.
Francis is scheduled for a change of plea hearing in U.S.
District Court in San Diego in the case, which shook the Navy
command structure when the investigation was made public last
fall.
Neither prosecutors nor Francis's attorney returned
telephone calls for comment on Wednesday evening. Francis
pleaded innocent to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery in
November.
Francis is one of seven men, including two Navy commanders,
an officer and a Naval Criminal Investigative Service agent,
indicted in November on federal bribery and conspiracy charges.
The indictments allege that Francis bribed Navy officers
with cash as well as prostitutes, high-end electronics, luxury
hotel stays and high-priced entertainment for Navy officers who
then shared classified information.
Francis allegedly received classified information on ship
movements and schedules and, later, on Navy investigations into
his billing practices, prosecutors said.
His company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia, held more than $200
million in Navy contracts to provide ship husbandry, including
cleaning, restocking, refueling and repairing Navy ships from
the Seventh Fleet in Pacific ports in Singapore, Thailand, Japan
and other locations.
Francis would then inflate the charges and demand kickbacks
from GDMA's subcontractors, the bribery indictments allege.
The scandal rocked the Navy with two high-level commanders
under indictment. Two other Navy officials, a vice admiral and a
rear admiral, have been placed on leave over the scandal and a
captain was removed from the command of an assault ship while
the Navy investigates his ties to GDMA.
Two GDMA executives have also pleaded guilty to charges
arising from the conspiracy.
Francis, dubbed "Fat Leonard" because he is a tall, wide
man, would be the sixth defendant to plead guilty. One Navy
commander, Michael Vannek Khem Misiewicz, continues to maintain
his innocence.
(Editing by Sharon Bernstein and Clarence Fernandez)