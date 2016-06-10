(Adds details of plea, hearing, changes dateline to San Diego)
By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO, June 9 A U.S. Navy rear admiral
pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of lying to federal
investigators, making him the highest-ranking officer to be
convicted in the expanding "Fat Leonard" bribery case.
Robert Gilbeau, 55, a special assistant to the chief of the
Navy Supply Corps, appeared in U.S. District Court in San Diego
late Thursday afternoon, accompanied by his lawyer and a fluffy
white dog he said helped him monitor his health.
Prosecutors said Gilbeau lied when he told investigators
that he had not accepted gifts from Leonard Glenn Francis, whose
contracts to clean, stock and maintain U.S. Pacific Fleet ships
are at the center of the $30 million bribery case.
"He lied to federal investigators to conceal his illicit
years-long relationship with Leonard Glenn Francis," Assistant
U.S. Attorney Mark Pletcher told reporters after the hearing.
Neither Gilbeau nor his attorney agreed to comment on the
case.
Guilbeau's guilty plea brings to 14 the number of people
charged in the Singapore-based case, including Francis, the
former chief executive of Glenn Defense Marine Asia. The
Malaysian businessman also known as "Fat Leonard" pleaded guilty
last year to bribery charges. Nine of the 13 previously charged
have pleaded guilty.
Last month, a federal judge in San Diego sentenced U.S. Navy
Captain Daniel Dusek, 49, to 46 months in prison in the case.
Dusek pleaded guilty last year to a charge of conspiracy to
commit bribery after admitting he accepted services from
prostitutes, luxury hotel stays, alcohol and other gifts in
exchange for giving classified information to the company.
Three current and former U.S. Navy officers were charged
with participating in the scheme on May 27, the U.S. Justice
Department said.
In a plea agreement with prosecutors, Gilbeau agreed to pay
$50,000 in restitution to the Navy as well as a $100,000 fine,
said Kelly Thornton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office
in San Diego.
He also faces up to five years in prison, although
prosecutors have agreed to seek a sentence of 12 to 18 months,
she said.
He was released Thursday on $75,000 bail and his sentencing
date was set for Aug. 26.
