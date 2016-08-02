An F/A-18-C Hornet fighter jet crashed on Tuesday near the Naval Air Station at Fallon, Nevada, after the pilot ejected safely from the aircraft, the U.S. Navy said.

The pilot was recovered by emergency response personnel following the 10:50 a.m. crash and was taken to a medical facility for evaluation, according to a statement released by the Navy.

There were no other injuries in the crash and no structures were damaged on the ground, the Navy said.

The F/A-18C Hornet was on temporary assignment to Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Detachment Fallon, from Marine Strike Fighter Squadron (VMFA) 232 at the time of the incident.

According to an earlier Navy statement, the pilot was returning to the base following a routine training flight at the time of the crash. The cause of the accident was under investigation.

Naval Air Station Fallon is about 55 miles northeast of Carson City in western Nevada.

A Marine pilot was killed last week when an F/A-18 crashed during a training mission near Twentynine Palms, California.

