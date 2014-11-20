(Changes headline)
RIYADH Nov 20 Two U.S. Navy supply ships
collided in the Gulf of Aden in the Indian Ocean early on
Thursday, but no crew members were injured and initial reports
suggested the vessels suffered only minor damage, the force said
in a statement.
It gave no reason for the collision between the ships which
provide logistical support for the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet, a
deployment covering the Gulf, the Arabian Sea and the Red Sea
from its base in Bahrain.
The fleet is also part of a multi-national naval force
protecting shipping against piracy.
The U.S.N.S Amelia Earhart and U.S.N.S Walter S.Diehl were
operating under their own power and continuing their assigned
missions, the navy said.
(Reporting By Angus McDowall; Editing by Andrew Heavens)