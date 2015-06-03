By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON, June 3
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Navy officials this week
voiced rare dissent with the Pentagon over a long-delayed
competition for a new armed, carrier-based drone that could be
worth billions of dollars to industry, and said the U.S. Defense
Department's foot-dragging posed risks to the Navy's future
aviation forces.
Rear Admiral Mike Manazir, director of air warfare for the
Navy's chief of naval operations, on Wednesday said the Navy's
requirements for the new unmanned aircraft had been locked in
for well over a year, but the Navy could not release the terms
of the competition until the Pentagon completed its study.
Manazir echoed growing frustration voiced by Navy Secretary
Ray Mabus during a speech at a Washington think tank on Tuesday.
Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corp, maker of the X-47B
unmanned, unarmed plane that has already been tested on U.S.
carriers, Lockheed Martin Corp, and privately held
General Atomics have already spent tens of millions of dollars
to prepare to bid for the Navy's Unmanned Carrier-Launched
Airborne Surveillance Strike program.
But the program - one of few new aircraft programs up for
grabs for industry - has been on hold for nearly a year pending
a Pentagon-wide review of intelligence and surveillance programs
that has stretched on much longer than expected.
Navy officials say they worry that further delays will put
the U.S. military at a disadvantage versus potential enemies
like China, which are rapidly developing their own drones.
Manazir said the Navy also wanted to move ahead with the
UCLASS program to help inform its requirements for a
next-generation strike fighter.
"We're going to fall behind on the benefits for having an
unmanned attribute inside the air wing," he said. "That's where
I'm frustrated - when something's ready to go and ... it
advances our warfighting capability why wouldn't you?"
Mabus told an event at the American Enterprise Institute
think tank on Tuesday that the Pentagon should let the Navy
proceed with the new aircraft, since it was intended to do more
than just provide intelligence.
Manazir said the Navy was studying the business case for
using Northrop's X-47B to carry out more testing in the interim
instead of retiring the experimental planes - a move backed by
some lawmakers.
Mabus said one key concern was how to keep working on that
particular platform without giving its manufacturer, Northrop
Grumman, "a huge advantage" in some future competition.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)