(Adds lawmaker comments)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, June 3 U.S. Navy officials this week
voiced rare dissent with the Pentagon over a long-delayed
competition for a new armed, carrier-based drone that could be
worth billions of dollars to industry, and said the U.S. Defense
Department's foot-dragging posed risks to the Navy's future
aviation forces.
Rear Admiral Mike Manazir, director of air warfare for the
Navy's chief of naval operations, on Wednesday said the Navy's
requirements for the new unmanned aircraft had been locked in
for well over a year, but the Navy could not release the terms
of the competition until the Pentagon completed its study.
Manazir echoed growing frustration voiced by Navy Secretary
Ray Mabus during a speech at a Washington think tank on Tuesday.
Boeing, Northrop Grumman Corp, which makes the X-47B
unmanned, unarmed plane that has been tested on U.S. carriers,
Lockheed Martin Corp, and privately held General Atomics
have spent tens of millions of dollars to prepare for the Navy's
Unmanned Carrier-Launched Airborne Surveillance Strike (UCLASS)
tender.
But the program - one of just a few new aircraft programs up
for grabs for contractors - has been on hold pending a
Pentagon-wide review of intelligence and surveillance programs
that has stretched on much longer than expected.
Navy officials say they worry that further delays will put
the U.S. military at a disadvantage versus potential enemies
like China, which are rapidly developing their own drones.
"We're going to fall behind on the benefits for having an
unmanned attribute inside the air wing," he said. "That's where
I'm frustrated - when something's ready to go and ... it
advances our war-fighting capability why wouldn't you?"
Mabus told the American Enterprise Institute the Navy sees
the planned drone as a bridge to a next-generation strike
fighter.
But Representative Randy Forbes, a key member of the House
Armed Services Committee, said the drone would be "a bridge to
nowhere" without a comprehensive plan for how unmanned planes
would integrate into the overall carrier air wing in coming
years.
Forbes and other lawmakers say they don't want the Navy to
proceed with the current plan for the drone because it is too
focused on staying airborne for a long time to conduct
surveillance, and not enough on developing an aircraft that
could penetrate deep into enemy territory with a big load of
bombs.
Manazir said the Navy was studying the option of doing more
testing with Northrop's X-47B in the interim instead of retiring
the experimental planes - a move backed by some lawmakers.
Mabus told the American Enterprise Institute that raised
questions about how to keep working on that particular platform
without giving its manufacturer, Northrop, "a huge advantage" in
some future competition.
Analyst Loren Thompson from the Lexington Institute said
budget pressures and lack of consensus about the Navy's needs
could lead to the demise of the overall UCLASS program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler and
Christian Plumb)