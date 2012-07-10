* Focus on improved efficiency, conservation
* Aim is to cut consumption ashore by 50 percent by 2020
* Increased emphasis on renewable power
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, July 10 The U.S. Navy unveiled a
major update of its energy policies ashore on Tuesday, calling
for improved efficiency, greater conservation and increased use
of renewable power to cut energy consumption in half at bases
worldwide by the end of the decade.
Vice Admiral Phil Cullom, deputy chief of naval operations,
said the first updated energy policy for shore installations in
18 years was aimed primarily at improving energy security for
the Navy's 70 bases and other facilities worldwide.
"Energy security is a strategic imperative and it applies to
both ashore and afloat," Cullom said in a telephone briefing on
the policy. "The instruction that has just been published is ...
the latest example of how we're driving a Spartan energy ethos."
He did not say how much the Navy planned to invest toward
reaching the goals of the new policy.
The Navy has established a goal of cutting its power
consumption in installations ashore in half by 2020. The Navy
also wants half of its energy to come from renewable sources by
the end of the decade, and it wants half of its installations to
be net-zero consumers of energy by then.
The goals are part of President Barack Obama's
"all-of-the-above" push to boost green energy production and
reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil. The administration set a
goal in April for the Pentagon to produce three gigawatts of
solar, wind and geothermal power on U.S. military bases by 2025.
The green energy drive came under fire in Congress after the
Navy paid high prices for test batches of biofuel for use in
jets and ships. It paid $424 a gallon in 2009 for an algae-based
oil and nearly $27 a gallon for biofuels for next week's first
test of a Navy strike force powered mostly by alternative fuel.
Lawmakers angry over the cost are pushing legislation in
Congress that would block the military from spending more on
alternative fuels than it would pay for conventional petroleum.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus has said the Navy does not plan to
purchase operational quantities of biofuels until they can be
bought at competitive prices.
MEASURING, THEN CONSERVING
Cullom said the Navy is beginning its push to reduce energy
consumption ashore by installing advanced metering systems
wherever possible to measure electricity, natural gas and steam
consumption so officials know how much they are using.
Beyond that, he said, the Navy hopes to train military
personnel about the importance of adopting the same conservative
energy practices ashore that they need to use at sea.
"I can't overemphasize how important the culture change
piece is," Cullom said. "You're trying to change the attitudes
and the views of hundreds of thousands of people ... so that
what they do on board ship is what they do at home."
The new policy calls for integrating "mission compatible and
cost-effective renewable energy sources" into the power supplies
at shore installations. The Navy already produces alternative
power at some facilities -- enough to power about 143,000 homes
-- and is working with partners on additional projects.
Cullom said the Navy used an analytical model to ensure that
its spending on new energy technologies produced a favorable
return on investment.
He said the new shore energy policy was radically different
from the version published in 1994, with more focus on
conservation. Back then, he said, the policy's main point was
energy security and the Navy's need for assured access to power.
"We've undergone profound changes as a country, we've
undergone profound changes as a Navy," Cullom said. "So this
represents a fundamentally different view on it."
