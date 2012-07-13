* Backers of Navy's "Green Fleet" fan out on Capitol Hill
* Biofuel spending called national security investment
* Blame election-year politics for fracas over biofuels
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, July 12 A coalition of retired U.S.
military officers defended the Pentagon's plans to boost the use
of more expensive biofuels, telling senators and their staff on
Thursday that reduced dependence on oil from the Middle East
would ultimately reduce costs and improve national security.
The U.S. veterans were fighting efforts by some Republicans
to stop the purchase of expensive biofuels and spending on
biofuel refineries at a time when defense budgets face massive
cuts.
"A small investment in biofuels could reap trillions of
dollars for the country at large," said Dan Nolan, a retired
Army colonel, at a Capitol Hill briefing on Thursday organized
by the Truman National Security Project, a left-leaning
advocacy group on military, energy and foreign policy issues.
"What the Navy has invested in biofuels is such a small
percentage of what the total investment in fuel is," Nolan said.
The Pentagon is the single largest buyer of oil in the
world.
LONG-TERM STRATEGY
The briefing came after Admiral Jonathan Greenert, the
Pentagon's chief naval officer, meet with about 100 Senate staff
members on the military's biofuels projects.
Much of the congressional scrutiny has focused on the Navy's
"Green Fleet" demonstration project, for which the Pentagon paid
$12 million for 450,000 gallons of biofuel, nearly $27 a gallon.
The project, and others like it, are designed to make sure
alternative fuels can be used without harming operations, but
the military will not be buying it in large quantities until
costs are competitive, the veterans said.
The Navy is preparing to test a carrier strike force, that
has come to be known as the "Green Fleet," powered largely by
alternative fuels. The test begins on July 18 during the
six-week, 22-nation Rim of the Pacific exercises, the largest
annual global naval maneuvers.
"You've got to pay up-front to get the benefit down range,"
said Stephen Cheney, a retired Brigadier General with the U.S.
Marine Corps. "It's going to be amortized over the life of the
program."
Part of the problem with the Navy's program is its name,
said Cheney, who leads the American Security Project, a
bipartisan advocacy group that met on Wednesday at the White
House with other biofuels backers for a "pep talk" on fighting
back against critics.
"What do you instinctively think when you hear 'Green
Fleet?' Environmental, green, left, Greenpeace," Cheney said.
"I told them yesterday, I would call it 'America's Fleet.'
Take the green out of it," he said.
Michael Breen, a retired Army captain who served in combat
in Iraq and Afghanistan, put the blame on presidential
election-year politics for the attack on the biofuel project.
"There's the desire by some to paint the Obama
administration as this radical, socialist, environmentalist
administration" that has infiltrated the Pentagon, said Breen,
vice-president of the Truman Project.
(Editing by Jackie Frank)