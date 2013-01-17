WASHINGTON Jan 17 A U.S. Navy minesweeper, the
USS Guardian, ran aground in the Sulu Sea off the Philippines on
Thursday, and was stuck on a reef, the Navy said.
No one was injured in the incident, which occurred at 2:25
a.m. local time on Tubbataha Reef about 80 miles (130 km)
east-southeast of Palawan Island, in the Philippines, the Navy
said. There were no reports that any fuel leaked from the
vessel.
The ship, with a crew of 80, had just completed a port call
at Subic Bay in the Philippines, when the grounding occurred.
"The crew is currently working to determine the best method
of safely extracting the ship," a Navy statement said, adding
that the cause of the grounding was under investigation.
(Writing by Peter Cooney; Editing by David Brunnstrom)