WASHINGTON Jan 9 Searchers have found part of a
U.S. Navy helicopter that crashed off the Virginia coast,
killing two of five crew members, while one is still missing,
the Navy said on Thursday.
The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight on
Wednesday when it went into the Atlantic Ocean near Fort Story,
about 150 miles (240 km) south of Washington.
The Virginia Beach Fire Department boats have discovered the
fuselage and tail section using radar, the Navy said in a
statement.
One of the survivors is in serious condition, and another
has been upgraded to fair condition at Sentara Norfolk General
Hospital, it said.
Search and rescue operations are underway for the fifth crew
member, said Commander Mike Kafka, spokesman for the Naval Air
Force Atlantic.
Neither the two pilots nor the three air crew have been
identified. The cause of the crash of the helicopter made by the
Sikorsky unit of United Technologies Corp is under
investigation.
The crew was part of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures
Squadron Fourteen, based at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia.