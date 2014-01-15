Jan 15 The U.S. Navy on Tuesday said its divers
had found the remains of a missing crew member from its military
helicopter that crashed off the Virginia coast last week,
killing two sailors.
The MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter was on a training flight
with a five-member crew on Jan. 8 when it went into the Atlantic
Ocean near Fort Story, about 150 miles (240 km) south of
Washington.
Navy divers searching the wreckage recovered the body of
Lieutenant Sean Christopher Snyder on Tuesday, the Navy said in
a statement late on Tuesday.
It was a day after locating the aircraft's cockpit and the
39-year-old missing pilot's remains using a "remotely operated
vehicle," though the search was halted due to bad weather.
Military officials had identified the two sailors who died
as crewman Petty Officer Brian Collins, 25, of Truckee,
California, and pilot Lieutenant Wesley Van Dorn, 29, of
Greensboro, North Carolina.
The helicopter had been conducting "routine mine
countermeasure training," the Navy said.
"Sean was a man of honor and a true hero, not only to his
country, but also to his wife, children, family, and friends,"
his family said in a statement.
Four of the crew members were rescued and taken to Sentara
Norfolk General Hospital for treatment, where Collins and Van
Dorn died there from unspecified injuries, the Navy said. The
two others have since been released from hospital.
The cause of the crash of the helicopter made by the
Sikorsky unit of United Technologies Corp was under
investigation.
The search for the missing crew member had been suspended
the day after the crash, on Jan. 9, after more than 500 square
miles of water had been checked, officials said.
The crew was part of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures
Squadron Fourteen, based at Norfolk Naval Station in Virginia,
where a memorial service is set for Friday.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)