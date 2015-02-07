(Adds details from Navy statement)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Feb 6 The U.S. Navy on Friday
announced further actions to fix wiring and fuel line problems
on its CH-53E and MH-53E heavy-lift helicopters that caused a
deadly crash in January 2014, including a temporary ban on
in-flight fuel transfers.
The Navy also said it would send 10 teams of experts to help
Navy and Marine Corps mechanics inspect and resolve specific
wiring and fuel line problems, according to a statement posted
by Naval Air Systems Command, also known as Navair.
"The safety of our aircrews and aircraft remains my No. 1
priority, and I am confident that the steps described will yield
the desired effects in our fleet," Vice Admiral David Dunaway,
Navair Commander, said in the statement.
The helicopters were built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, and first entered service in
the 1980s.
The Navy first ordered inspections of the helicopters in
February 2014 to find and fix any sign of the damaged fuel lines
and wires that caused a January 2014 crash of an MH-53E Sea
Dragon that killed three crew members.
But further actions were deemed necessary after random
checks last month showed that many of the initial inspections
had not been thorough, and 70 percent of the 28 aircraft
inspected still had discrepancies and problems.
The new measures came after a Navy review board on Friday
showed further actions were needed to ensure that the problems
that caused the January 2014 crash were fully addressed.
Dunaway said the helicopters could fly, but ordered a halt
to cross transfers of fuel, aerial refueling or refueling of the
magnetic minesweeping system used by the MH-53E aircraft, until
fuel lines and wiring had been inspected and fixed.
A brief halt in Marine Corps flight operations of the MH-53E
that went into effect late on Thursday was also lifted.
Navair also said it would update the "corrective action
directive" issued after the accident to include more explicit
instructions and photographs.
The aging helicopters are slated to remain in service until
the mid- to late-2020s. As of April 2014, the Navy had 152 of
the CH-53E Super Stallions, and 28 MH-53E Sea Dragons, according
to a Navair website.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)