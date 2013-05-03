By Marty Graham
| CORONADO, Calif.
CORONADO, Calif. May 2 The U.S. Navy introduced
its first squadron that combines combat helicopters with
unmanned aerial vehicles at an air base near San Diego on
Thursday, calling the approach the future of warfare.
The squadron of about 140 sailors, called the Magicians,
will work off coastal combat ships that are smaller and faster
than destroyers and aircraft carriers.
"We've been using multimillion dollar destroyers to chase
Somali pirates," Admiral David Buss said. "This approach is
designed for near-shore environment where our current experience
shows us we're most likely to encounter threats."
The new approach combines MH-60 Romeo helicopters the Navy
currently uses with the MQ-8 Fire Scout, a Northrop
Grumman-built drone that looks and launches like a helicopter.
Where the helicopters are designed and built for
antisubmarine and surface warfare, as well as search and rescue,
the Fire Scout will be equipped and used for surveillance,
target acquisition and relaying information to its controllers,
at least for now.
The unmanned aircraft is controlled by two "pilots" on the
ground or on a ship up to 110 miles away. It can stay in the air
for at least eight hours, compared to the helicopter's maximum
air time of 3.3 hours.
The Navy has been testing the Fire Scout since 2007 and
deploying it since 2009, using it for counter-narcotics
operations and in Afghanistan. In 2012, two of the drones
crashed in separate incidents, and the Navy briefly grounded its
Fire Scout fleet. Another was shot down over Libya in 2012.
The strengths of the Fire Scout lie in how long it can
monitor situations, Buss told a news conference.
"Helicopters can't stay airborne as long as the Fire Scout,"
he said. "With the Fire Scout's endurance of up to eight hours,
the helicopter crew can return refuel, rearm and re-man while
the Fire Scout maintains contact."
Buss acknowledged that the Navy doesn't have a playbook for
how to mix manned and unmanned flying warfare.
"The ink has not dried on any set of criteria yet," he said.
"As with any new systems and any new technology, we work through
the bugs from early on."
Northrop Grumman is looking forward to seeing how
the Navy actually uses the Fire Scout and already has an
upgraded version in the pipeline, according to Jim Zortman,
sector vice president of global logistics and operational
support.
"We put it in the hands of these smart, young sailors and
they figure out ways to operate it that we never thought of,"
Zortman said. "They take some little thing we barely noticed and
do something amazing with it while something we paid a lot of
attention to, they'll barely notice or use at all."