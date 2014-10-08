By Andrea Shalal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Navy this month
launched "AIRWorks," an initiative modeled on Lockheed Martin
Corp's Skunk Works and Boeing Co's Phantom Works
divisions that aims to develop new weapons more quickly to meet
U.S. military needs.
AIRWorks completed several projects over the past year even
as it took shape. They included bulletproofing V-22 tiltrotor
aircraft built by Boeing and Textron Inc for the Air
Force, and adding rockets to the Fire Scout unmanned helicopter
built by Northrop Grumman Corp for the Navy.
"More than anything else, for us it's about speed and cost,"
Rear Admiral Mark Darrah, chief engineer for the Navy's Naval
Air Systems Command and commander of the Naval Air Warfare
Center's aircraft division, told Reuters in an interview.
The goal is to use prototyping and the Navy's substantial
in-house know-how to develop rapid solutions for urgent military
needs. Depending on the situation, the products developed could
later be opened to competition by defense contractors, he said.
"We have realized over the past several years that we've got
to find a way to go faster to develop these kind of
capabilities," he said, noting that tighter budgets made it
crucial for the Navy to use its resources more effectively.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall and other U.S.
officials have put huge emphasis on the need for creative
solutions from government and industry as they struggle to
replace and upgrade aging weapons despite declining budgets.
Darrah, who will move over to head the Navy's unmanned
aircraft and missile programs at the end of October, said
AIRWorks also developed affordable digital cockpits for older
CH-53E heavy-lift helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit
of United Technologies Corp.
"We believe we're going to continue to evolve this and bring
even more affordability to the fleet," he said, noting that the
AIRWorks initiative pulls together many disparate groups that
were already doing rapid innovation work across the Navy.
Darrah last year invited executives from the Boeing and
Lockheed divisions that invent weapons to share their insights.
"They gave us some great ideas on how to establish an innovative
organization," he said. "What we're trying to instill is the
same culture, and where appropriate, processes, that Skunk Works
and Phantom Works use to do innovation, full integration of new
technologies, and prototyping."
Steve Justice, deputy vice president of advanced program
pursuits at Lockheed's Skunk Works, said AIRWorks would allow
companies to collaborate more effectively with the Navy on how
to integrate new and emerging technologies into new weapons.
"It offers huge potential for the Navy to address the
challenges of future acquisition in a tough budget environment,"
he said.
Justice said Lockheed had proposed partnering with AIRWorks
to find ways to ensure that new composite materials could be
used for Navy aircraft, which require catapult takeoffs and
arrested landings that put far more stress on airframes.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Gunna Dickson)