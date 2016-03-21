WASHINGTON, March 21 The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier resumed flights of fixed-wing aircraft on Sunday, two days after a flight accident that injured eight sailors who were working on the ship's flight deck, a Navy spokesman said.

Three sailors remain hospitalized at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, while a fourth is at Portsmouth Naval Medical Center, also in Virginia, said U.S. Navy Commander Mike Kafka, spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic. All four are in stable condition and some may be released soon, he said.

Kafka said an aircraft mishap team was on board to investigate Friday's accident, which occurred off the coast of Virginia when one of the ship's arresting gear cables snapped during the attempted landing of an E2-C Hawkeye airborne early warning aircraft.

The USS Eisenhower has now resumed a large training exercise ahead of a scheduled deployment to the Middle East this summer. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)