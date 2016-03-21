WASHINGTON, March 21 The USS Dwight D.
Eisenhower aircraft carrier resumed flights of fixed-wing
aircraft on Sunday, two days after a flight accident that
injured eight sailors who were working on the ship's flight
deck, a Navy spokesman said.
Three sailors remain hospitalized at Sentara Norfolk General
Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, while a fourth is at Portsmouth
Naval Medical Center, also in Virginia, said U.S. Navy Commander
Mike Kafka, spokesman for Naval Air Force Atlantic. All four are
in stable condition and some may be released soon, he said.
Kafka said an aircraft mishap team was on board to
investigate Friday's accident, which occurred off the coast of
Virginia when one of the ship's arresting gear cables snapped
during the attempted landing of an E2-C Hawkeye airborne early
warning aircraft.
The USS Eisenhower has now resumed a large training exercise
ahead of a scheduled deployment to the Middle East this summer.
