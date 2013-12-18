By Marty Graham
SAN DIEGO Dec 17 A U.S. Navy official pleaded
guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy and bribery charges, admitting
he received envelopes of cash and the services of prostitutes
from a Singapore-based company at the center of a military
contracting scandal.
John Bertrand Beliveau II, a supervisor in the Naval
Criminal Investigative Service, entered his plea at a hearing in
federal court in San Diego.
"I'm here to do the right thing, and that's what I did
today," Beliveau said after entering his guilty plea.
With his guilty plea, Beliveau became the first to be
convicted among four people charged in the bribery scandal
involving U.S. Navy contracts worth hundreds of millions of
dollars in maintenance and restocking for Pacific Fleet ships.
The investigation has resulted in conspiracy charges against
Leonard Glenn Francis, a Malaysian citizen and owner of
Singapore-based Glenn Defense Marine Asia. Francis, 49, has
pleaded not guilty and is in federal custody in San Diego.
Beliveau, who was arrested in September, was accused of
accepting money, travel and hotel costs from Francis for trips
to Thailand and Indonesia, where he was provided with
prostitutes, according to charging documents.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors on Tuesday filed a
new indictment against Beliveau, charging him with conspiracy
and bribery. He had originally been charged with conspiracy to
commit bribery.
Beliveau faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and $250,000
in fines, said his attorney Gretchen Von Helms.
Prosecutors have said in court they are developing other
cases against Francis and employees of his company.
Beliveau's attorney declined to say whether or not Beliveau
is cooperating with prosecutors.
Beliveau, in the plea deal, admitted that he had tipped off
Francis to investigations of his company by the NCIS.
Beliveau was not assigned to the NCIS investigations of
Glenn Defense Marine Asia, his attorney said. He became involved
with Francis in 2010, while the NCIS was investigating the
submission of false or inflated bills and complaints the company
had demanded kickbacks from its subcontractors.
Beliveau admitted he gave Francis at least 76 internal NCIS
reports and "provided counsel to him on how to respond to, stall
and thwart the investigations," according to the plea agreement.
In exchange, he received travel and dinners worth thousands of
dollars, at least five envelopes of cash and the services of
prostitutes, the document said.
At one point, according to court papers, Beliveau sent
Francis a note that said, "You give whores more money than you
give me ... I can be your best friend or your worst enemy."
Von Helms said Beliveau was used by Francis. "This was a
mistake generated by Mr. Francis who knows a man's weaknesses
and how to exploit them," she said.
Beliveau is set to be sentenced on March 7, but that will
likely be delayed, Von Helms said. He is free on $30,000 bond.
