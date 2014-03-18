WASHINGTON, March 18 Senior U.S. Navy leaders
have set up a task force to study proposals for a small warship,
as ordered by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, and said they would
set a new "affordability target" for the ship.
Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert and Navy
acquisition chief Sean Stackley named the members of the new
task force and a separate high-level advisory group in a
memorandum dated March 13 that was released on Tuesday.
They told the groups to report back on possible
alternatives, including a modified version of the current
Littoral Combat Ship designs built by Lockheed Martin Corp
and Australia's Austal, by July 31.
"In our efforts to increase the capability and lethality of
the small surface combatant force, affordability must remain a
critical tenet that informs and guides our decision," the memo
said. It said an affordability target would be established
separately and provided to the task force, but gave no details.