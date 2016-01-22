By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Jan 21 The USS Fort Worth, a new
coastal warship built by Lockheed Martin Corp for the
U.S. Navy, suffered damage to its combining gears while the ship
was in port in Singapore, the Navy said on Thursday, citing an
apparent crew error.
The issue occurred during an operational test of the ship's
port and starboard main propulsion diesel engines on Jan. 12
when a lack of lube oil triggered high temperature alarms on
both sets of gears, according to a Navy official.
Technical experts and shipyard personnel were on board to
evaluate the gears and make needed repairs, the Navy said in a
statement released late Thursday. It was unclear when the
repairs would be completed, it said in the statement.
Combining gears allow the Fort Worth to configure different
types and combinations of engines for propulsion at sea. The
ship left her homeport of San Diego in November 2014 and is now
on a 16-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet.
Lieutenant Commander Matt Knight, U.S. Pacific Fleet
spokesman, said problems involving watchstanding procedures were
rare since crews were well-trained and familiar with the ship,
one of two models of the Navy's Littoral Combat Ship (LCS)
class.
"We have the right resources in place to conduct the
necessary inspections, determine the extent of the damage and
required repairs, and return Fort Worth back to operational
status," Knight said. "We are working diligently to minimize the
operational impact of this maintenance casualty."
The incident comes after a spate of issues involving the
Navy's newest class of warships, which were designed to carry
out a range of missions, including hunting for mines, submarines
and surface warfare.
The accident occurred just weeks after Defense Secretary Ash
Carter told Navy Secretary Ray Mabus to truncate orders of the
LCS class ships at 40, instead of ordering 52 ships as
previously planned, a decision that Navy officials still hope to
reverse.
