WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The Texas man suspected of
killing 12 people in a shooting rampage at the Washington Navy
Yard received an honorable discharge from the Navy Reserve in
2011, even though he exhibited a pattern of misconduct during
his career, a Navy official said on Tuesday.
Initial reports indicated that the man, Aaron Alexis, a
34-year-old Navy contractor, had received a general discharge
from the reserve, a category that suggests misconduct. But the
Navy official said Alexis had applied for and received an
honorable discharge under the early enlisted transition program.
A military official said before discharging him honorably,
the military had been pursuing a general discharge against
Alexis on a series of eight to 10 misconduct charges, ranging
from traffic offenses to disorderly conduct.