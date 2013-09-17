By Phil Stewart, Ian Simpson and Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 A U.S. military veteran
opened fire at the Washington Navy Yard on Monday in a burst of
violence that killed 13 people, including the gunman, and set
off waves of panic at the military installation just miles from
the White House and U.S. Capitol.
The FBI identified the suspect as Aaron Alexis, 34, of Fort
Worth, Texas, a Navy contractor who had two gun-related brushes
with the law. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 2011
after a series of misconduct issues, a Navy official
said.
He was killed in one of several gun battles with police
after he entered the Naval Sea Systems Command headquarters
about 8:20 a.m. (1220 GMT) and started picking off victims in a
cafeteria from a fourth-floor atrium, witnesses said.
That set off pandemonium, with fire alarms sounding and
security officers yelling at people to leave the building.
Hundreds fled, some scrambling over walls to escape the gunfire.
A loudspeaker announcement ordered those who remained to stay in
their offices.
The motive remained unknown. He was armed with an AR-15
military-style assault rifle, a double-barreled shotgun and a
handgun, a federal law enforcement source said.
Eight people were injured including three who were shot,
Washington Mayor Vincent Gray said. Those killed were aged 46 to
73, he said. Investigations continued into the circumstances of
their deaths.
Investigators earlier were pursuing a possible second gunman
but later said there were no suspects beyond Alexis. The
incident has raised questions about security at the Washington
Navy Yard, about a mile (1.6 km) south of the U.S. Capitol and 3
miles (5 km) from the White House.
Alexis, a contract employee, had legitimate access to the
Navy Yard and used a valid pass, the FBI said. Authorities did
not address how he could have sneaked weapons onto the base.
Police patrol officers and active shooter teams put an end
to the rampage, shooting Alexis dead. Washington Metropolitan
Police Chief Cathy Lanier said the gun battles produced acts of
heroism she could not yet reveal.
"Everybody was panicking and trying to decide which way to
get out. A few of us just ran out the side exit," Patricia Ward,
who works at the Navy Yard, told reporters.
Security guards told people to "run, run, run," Ward said.
It was the worst attack at a U.S. military installation
since U.S. Army Major Nidal Hasan opened fire on unarmed
soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, in 2009, killing 13 people and
wounding 31 others. Hasan, who said he acted in retaliation for
U.S. wars in Muslim countries, was convicted and sentenced to
death by a military jury in August.
"We are confronting yet another mass shooting, and today it
happened at another military installation, in our nation's
capital," said U.S. President Barack Obama, who vowed to enact
"sensible" gun control measures after a gunman shot dead 20
school children and six adults at an elementary school in
Connecticut in December.
INTEREST IN BUDDHISM, THAILAND
Alexis, a one-time Texas resident who was known to worship
at a Buddhist temple, served in the military and most recently
was furthering his education while holding a job in the private
sector, his father, Algernon Alexis, told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"This comes as a complete shock," the elder Alexis said when
told his son was the suspected shooter.
Alexis served full time in the U.S. Navy Reserve from May
2007 to January 2011, becoming an aviation electrician, and he
received the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War
on Terrorism Service Medal, a Navy official told Reuters.
He was recently hired as a civilian information technology
contractor to work on the Navy and Marine Corps intranet and was
given a security clearance classified as "secret," his company's
chief executive told Reuters.
"He did have a secret clearance. And he did have a CAC
(common access card)," said Thomas Hoshko, CEO of the company,
called The Experts.
Alexis was arrested on Sept. 4, 2010, in Fort Worth, Texas,
on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm but the case
was dropped when investigators determined he was cleaning his
gun and it accidentally fired, Tarrant County prosecutors said.
He was also arrested in Seattle in 2004 for shooting out a
construction worker's car tires in an anger-fueled "blackout"
triggered by perceived "disrespect," according to the Seattle
Police Department.
In recent years, he developed a love for Thai culture,
learning to speak the language and working at the Happy Bowl
restaurant in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2008, said Tiki Confer, 64,
owner of another Thai restaurant nearby. He worshipped at a
Buddhist temple, she said.
"He was a very nice boy. When I saw his picture on the news,
I was shocked," Confer told Reuters.
The shooting rattled the U.S. capital, forcing the Federal
Aviation Administration to briefly suspend departures at Reagan
National Airport. The District of Columbia Public Schools put
six schools and an administration building on lockdown as a
precaution.
The Washington Nationals baseball team postponed their game
against the Atlanta Braves scheduled for Monday night at nearby
Nationals Park.
Washington police chief Cathy Lanier said investigators
lifted the "shelter in place" for neighborhoods near the Navy
Yard once they had exhausted all leads for a possible second
shooter.
Navy Secretary Ray Mabus called the Navy Yard shootings "an
attack on the Navy family," and said the shooting revealed a
potentially serious security breach.
Military personnel are generally banned from carrying
weapons on military installations but most people with proper
credentials are not routinely checked for firearms.
Navy Commander Tim Jirus, who was in charge of evacuating
the building, said he wondered how the suspect gained access.
"Right now a lot of people are wondering just how safe the
building is or just how safe the office environment is."