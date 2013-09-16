By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The Washington Navy Yard,
where 13 people were killed in a shooting rampage on Monday, is
a sprawling walled complex that covers about 16 city blocks in
the rapidly developing southeast corner of the U.S. capital, not
far from its new baseball stadium.
Officials have identified the suspected shooter as
34-year-old Aaron Alexis and said he previously served fulltime
in the U.S. Navy Reserve. But they have not
publicly released details about how the suspect, who was killed
in the shooting, entered the complex, which has multiple
security checks.
Despite the lack of a full account, officials and experts
are already questioning whether security will be tightened in
the shooting's aftermath.
"It will be interesting to see as this develops who the
shooter is, how he got in," said Navy Commander Tim Jirus, who
was in charge of evacuating the Sea Command building, on CNN.
"Right now a lot of people are wondering just how safe the
building is or just how safe the office environment is."
The facility is the oldest shore installation of the U.S.
Navy, established in 1799 along the Anacostia River as a
shipbuilding yard and a base for defense of the city, which can
be reached from the sea along the Potomac River. The yard also
has served as an ordnance manufacturing hub and a ceremonial
gateway.
It houses the Naval Sea Systems Command - in Building 197,
where the shooting took place - as well as the headquarters for
naval facilities in the Washington area.
Building 197 is a bustling multistory workplace for some
3,000 Navy military and civilian personnel. It has a large, airy
atrium overlooked by walkways around the floors above. A
cafeteria is located on the ground floor near the atrium, a Navy
spokeswoman said.
The Navy Yard is generally enclosed in walls that connect
with street-front buildings. Access to the base is available
through three security gates. Base personnel are required to
show Defense Department identification for admission, but they
are not routinely searched.
DIFFICULT TO PREVENT
Workers entering Naval Sea Systems Command, which is
responsible for developing, outfitting and maintaining the
Navy's ships and submarines, face additional security, including
a second security check and presentation of a second
identification card.
Terrorism expert John Michaud, a retired member of the Naval
Criminal Investigative Service who is director of the School of
Legal Studies at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, said though
security will likely be reviewed, it might have been difficult
to have predicted or prevented this type of attack.
"Certainly security will be reviewed but no security
precautions will protect all the people all the time," said
Michaud. "If someone is willing to forfeit their life it is much
more difficult to deter them. That might be the case here."
Just a few blocks from the Nationals Park baseball stadium,
the Navy Yard also houses a Navy museum, a Navy art gallery, and
the human resources operations for Navy civilian workers. A
retired destroyer, the USS Barry, is moored at the yard as a
floating museum.
Several senior Navy officials live on the base, including
the Navy's top military officer, Chief of Naval Operations
Admiral Jonathan Greenert. Greenert was at home at the Navy Yard
when the shooting incident began and was safely evacuated,
military officials said.
As the Navy's oldest shore facility, the yard serves as a
ceremonial gateway to the city. The first Japanese diplomatic
mission to the United States was welcomed there in 1860. Last
week, Greenert formally welcomed his Chinese counterpart,
Admiral Wu Shengli, to the United States with a 19-gun salute at
the Navy Yard.
During its early days as a shipbuilding facility, the Navy
Yard produced 22 sailing vessels. It was torched during the War
of 1812 to keep it out of the hands of British forces who
invaded Washington.
The yard was rebuilt, and after the U.S. Civil War became
increasingly important as a manufacturer of naval ordnance. By
the end of the World War Two it was the largest naval ordnance
plant in the world, according to a Navy history.