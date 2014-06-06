(Recasts with arrest)

June 6 The suspect in a stabbing at a U.S. Navy medical center in Virginia that put the facility on lockdown on Friday has been arrested, police said.

Wilbur Harwell, 26, a sailor, was arrested without incident in Virginia Beach, said Misty Holley a spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department. The city is about 20 miles (32 km) from where the stabbing occurred on Friday morning.

The attack at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center happened outside the Navy Exchange, a store that sells clothes, gadgets and other merchandise. The two men, both sailors who knew each other, were arguing when one stabbed the other, Captain Jake Johansson, a Navy commanding officer, told reporters at a news conference.

The medical center was temporarily locked down following the incident.

The victim had surgery in the Navy hospital and was listed in critical condition, said Rebecca Perron, a spokeswoman for the center. Perron could not provide additional details on the nature of the injuries. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner in New York; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Susan Heavey and Peter Cooney)