June 6 The suspect in a stabbing at a U.S. Navy
medical center in Virginia that put the facility on lockdown on
Friday has been arrested, police said.
Wilbur Harwell, 26, a sailor, was arrested without incident
in Virginia Beach, said Misty Holley a spokeswoman for the
Portsmouth Police Department. The city is about 20 miles (32 km)
from where the stabbing occurred on Friday morning.
The attack at the Portsmouth Naval Medical Center happened
outside the Navy Exchange, a store that sells clothes, gadgets
and other merchandise. The two men, both sailors who knew each
other, were arguing when one stabbed the other, Captain Jake
Johansson, a Navy commanding officer, told reporters at a news
conference.
The medical center was temporarily locked down following the
incident.
The victim had surgery in the Navy hospital and was listed
in critical condition, said Rebecca Perron, a spokeswoman for
the center. Perron could not provide additional details on the
nature of the injuries.
