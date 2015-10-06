Oct 6 A supporter of Islamic State militants has
issued a threat against Fox News contributor Rob O'Neill, the
former U.S. Navy SEAL who says he fired the shot that killed
Osama bin Laden, and also posted the ex-commando's purported
home address in Montana on-line.
Undersheriff George Skuletich of the Butte-Silver Bow Law
Enforcement Department said on Tuesday O'Neill no longer lives
in the Butte area but that his agency was aware of the posting
and contacted federal authorities.
O'Neill, 39, who grew up in Butte, told The Washington Post
last year that he was the Navy SEAL who fired the fatal gunshot
that struck bin Laden in the forehead during the U.S. raid in
May 2011 on the al Qaeda leader's compound in Pakistan.
Fox News Channel, which hired O'Neill as a network
contributor earlier this year, has profiled him in a television
documentary titled: "The Man Who Killed Usama bin Laden."
The killing of the leader behind the devastating Sept. 11,
2001, attacks on New York's World Trade Center and the Pentagon
was considered a major national security victory for President
Barack Obama and the U.S. military.
A message posted on Saturday to the Twitter account of Sally
Jones, widow of a slain Islamic State computer hacker, contained
a link to a lengthier message on the text-sharing site Pastebin
that contained O'Neill's purported address in Butte.
The Twitter post carried the hashtag #RunRobertRun and the
Pastebin message referred to the Montana address as a "number
one target."
Both elements of the threat were documented by the private
SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activity. The
Twitter account and the Pastebin page have since been disabled,
but SITE reported it was circulated online by Islamic State
supporters.
According to the Counter Extremism Project, Jones is a
British convert to Islam and former punk rocker who moved to
Syria and was married to Junaid Hussain, an Islamic State hacker
and recruiter. Hussain, who also was from Britain, is believed
to have been killed in a U.S. drone strike in August.
A Fox News spokeswoman said O'Neill would discuss the matter
during a Tuesday night appearance on the show hosted by network
commentator Sean Hannity.
An FBI spokesman declined to comment on the matter.
Last November, when O'Neill took credit for firing the shot
that killed bin Laden, he also acknowledged at least two other
Navy SEAL members, including Matt Bissonnette, shot at the al
Qaeda leader. Bissonnette chronicled the mission in the 2012
book "No Easy Day" but did not identify the shooters.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, Editing by Steve
Gorman and Lisa Lambert)