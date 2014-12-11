WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel on Thursday ordered the Navy to build a number of new
small surface warships based on an upgraded design of existing
coastal warships built by Lockheed Martin Corp and
Australia's Austal, skipping a more costly new design.
Hagel said he accepted the Navy's recommendation to make the
current ships more lethal and survivable, and said it would buy
a total of 52 of the current and upgraded design ships, with the
mix to be determined by the needs of the Navy fleet.
He said the new small surface combatants (SSC) would have
improved air defense radars, air defense decoys, a new
electronic warfare system, an over-the-horizon anti-ship
missile, towed array sonar, torpedo defenses and more armor.
"The Navy's new proposal, like the LCS, will continue to
have its critics, but considering the context of our broader
naval battle force and the current strategic and fiscal
environment, I believe it represents our best and most cost
effective option," Hagel said in a statement.
