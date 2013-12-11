By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 11 A principal at an investment
advisory firm that did business with the National Basketball
Association's players union was found guilty on Wednesday of
obstructing a grand jury investigating those dealings.
Carolyn Kaufman of Prim Capital Corp was found guilty by a
federal jury in Manhattan of perjury, obstruction and conspiracy
to obstruct justice.
Prosecutors accused Kaufman, 72, of lying to a grand jury
about a forged $3 million contract between Prim and the union,
which at the time was being investigated by the U.S. Department
of Labor.
The verdict came a month after Prim founder Joseph Lombardo,
also 72, admitted to defrauding the union and pleaded guilty to
mail fraud and conspiracy to obstruct justice.
Steven Molo, Kaufman's lawyer, said he was disappointed with
the verdict. "We believe the evidence did not support it and
plan to appeal," he said.
Prim, based in Independence, Ohio, from 2001 to 2013 was the
primary outside investment adviser for the National Basketball
Players Association, assisting in managing up to $250 million of
the union's assets.
According to prosecutors, the Labor Department in 2011 began
probing the union and then-Executive Director Billy Hunter, and
subpoenaed Prim.
Upon learning that the union would make public the results
of an internal investigation, Prim turned over a purported
contract showing annual fees over five years of $602,000 and
signed by former NBPA general counsel Gary Hall.
Prosecutors said this contract was forged and had been
created after Hall's death, but that Lombardo and Kaufman
testified to the contrary before the grand jury.
Molo had contended during the trial, which began last week,
that the fake contract was "cooked up" by Lombardo and another
Prim employee, and that Kaufman neither knew the signature was
fake nor had any reason to commit a crime and risk her career.
Hunter was fired in February. A lawyer for Hunter and a
representative for the union did not immediately respond to
requests for comment Wednesday.
The case is U.S. v. Kaufman, U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 13-cr-411.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)